The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of around 4.4 billion euros in July, compared with a deficit of 2.4 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 2.9 percent year on year in July, the transport ministry said on Monday, but the increase was less marked than the double-digit growth recorded in each of the previous six months.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

An Italian court said on Monday it had thrown out a request by a group of investors, International Media Holding (IMH), to suspend a ruling by market watchdog Consob allowing Cairo Communication to go ahead with its bid on publisher RCS MediaGroup.

IMH said it acknowledged the court's decision that the requisites of extreme gravity and urgency for the concession of provisional measures did not exist but noted the court's president had set a collegiate hearing at the court for August 30 on the matter.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Barclays, BBVA, Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale have agreed to join the consortium of banks that has committed to pre-underwrite the Tuscan bank's capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Shareholder Alessandro Falciai told la Repubblica he would assess whether to subscribe to the bank's capital increase depending on whether or not the share issue brought in an industrial partner in a controlling position.

CEO Fabrizio Viola reiterated in an interview with ClassCNBC that a merger was now set to become an option and no longer a necessity.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The two media groups are trying to reach a new accord over the sale of Mediaset's pay-TV arm to Vivendi and a meeting is scheduled on Tuesday in Milan, la Repubblica reported. The paper said a revised proposal by Vivendi could see the French group's stake in Mediaset double to 7 percent after 18 months while Mediaset Premium, that neither group wants to have to consolidate into its accounts, could be jointly controlled.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has rejigged its Corporate & Investment Banking division which will be led by Mauro Micillo, it said on Monday. The idea is to maximise the synergies between managing corporate clients and investment bank unit Banca IMI and developing business abroad.

Board meeting on H1 results on Tuesday, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Monday board member and Executive Committee Chairman Beniamino Anselmi had resigned. Anselmi had been indicated by bank bailout fund Atlante as Chairman of Veneto Banca in the board that will be appointed at a shareholder meeting on August 8.

(*) RECORDATI

The Italian pharmaceuticals group said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive license agreement with Hungary's Gedeon Richter to commercialise cariprazine, a new antipsychotic drug, in Western Europe, Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker said on Monday it posted a total net loss in the first half of 345.7 million euros from a net profit of 3.8 million euros a year before with core earnings down 44 percent at 177 million euros. The drop was due to restructuring costs and 320 million euro impairment of Belgian business.

Credit Suisse, advising the board, said on Monday the price of 10.6 euros per share HeidelbergCement is offering Italcementi shareholders holding 55 percent of the company in a mandatory bid was fair. JP Morgan, advising independent board members, also said the price was fair.

SARAS

The Italian oil refiner has paid back 100 million euros of the debt it owes Iran for cargoes of crude oil taken before sanctions were imposed on the country in 2012, the company's managing director said on Monday.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said on Monday total net inflows in July were 601 million euros.

(*) CAMPARI GROUP

The spirits group has finalised a 500 million euro financing agreement with UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare that will allow it to repay two bonds ahead of maturity, Il Messaggero reported.

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

FERRARI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

AEDES

Board meeting on H1 results.

