WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3

ECONOMY

Markit releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks on Italian banking system before Chamber of Deputies (1415 GMT).

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meeting on H1 results.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*)ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi scored a political win last Friday by engineering a private sector rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, but the country' banking problems could continue to dog his government for weeks if not months, says the Financial Times.

Italian pension fund association ADEPP will not contribute to the Atlante 2 fund to invest in bad bank loans, il Sole 24Ore reported.

(*)MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

On top of the 8 banks already in the consortium underwriting the lender's planned 5 billion euro cash call, six more are set to join as joint bookrunners, including HSBC and Societe Generale, il Sole 24 Ore wrote.

FT says up to 7 bookrunners should be revealed soon, including BBVA, Commerzbank, ING and Barclays. It notes technically JPMorgan could walk away from its pre-underwriting agreement if no investors want to take up their rights in the cash call.

La Repubblica says the envisaged rescue plan for the Tuscan bank is well-constructed but difficult and won't necessarily succeed, quoting two unnamed European Commission officials. The plan may not be sufficient, it says citing some officials of the Italian government.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

The bank's foundation shareholders have started to look at the question of recapitalisation but talks will only begin in earnest in september, MF said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said he did not expect to have to match Monte dei Paschi's bad loan coverage levels. He said it did not make sense to compare the two banks' situation.

POSTE ITALIANE

Poste Italiane's operating profit rose 32 percent in the first half and beat analyst expectations as premium growth at its insurance division and the disposal of its stake in Visa Europe boosted results.

A second campaign to raise money for Italian bank rescue fund Atlante will close on Aug. 8, the chief executive of Poste Italiane said on Tuesday, adding the group will decide in the next few days about the amount of its new contribution.

The CEO added the new contribution will likely be smaller than what it paid into the first campaign.

He added the group was happy with its Poste Mobile unit, adding there were no news on a potential disposal of the division.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The parents of the late "Star Trek" movie actor Anton Yelchin sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for negligence and product liability on Tuesday over the rollaway crash of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that killed their son.

July U.S. auto sales remained strong as consumers continued to spend on pickup trucks and SUVs but the two biggest manufacturers in the market failed to hit analysts' expectations. FCA said its U.S. sales rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in July.

FERRARI

The Italian luxury carmaker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its supercars from Europe and China and margins strengthened by special edition and personalised models.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the confirmed full-year forecasts were "the minimum points" expected and predicted a "phenomenal 2016".

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury goods maker said on Tuesday revenues fell 2 percent in the first six months, weighed down by sales in its two core markets of Europe and Asia.

Outgoing CEO Michele Norsa said full-year revenue and EBITDA consensus estimates were achievable.

The CFO added that a gross profit margin of 67 percent posted in H1 remained a target for rest of year.

(*) MEDIASET

After a change of heart by France's Vivendi over a signed deal for the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit, the two companies have not had any contact, reported la Stampa. The two groups however might want to verify if there are margins for dialogue over a new deal, with the French making some first steps in the next days, the daily addded.

ENAV

The Treasury said it had raised around 834 million euros from placing 46.6 percent of Enav's capital, including the greenshoe option which was fully exercised.

TERNA

Workers at Greece's main utility Public Power Corp. have appealed to a top Greek court to halt the sale of a stake in PPC's grid network. Terna is among the companies who have submitted an expression of interest.

RYANAIR

Ryanair top management and representatives of local authorities due to meet Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio on smaller airports in Rome.

(*)RCS MEDIAGROUP

Current CEO Laura Cioli is expected to resign after Cairo Communication has gained control of the publisher, with a 60 percent stake, wrote il Giornale. The board has still not decided whether to give in to Cairo's request to voluntarily resign or to postpone any decision to a September board, the report adds.

Board meeting on H1 results.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on H1 results.

PININFARINA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

ASCOPIAVE

Board meeting on H1 results.

ASTALDI

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on H1 results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on H1 results.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on H1 results.

SAFILO

Board meeting on H1 results.

TENARIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

