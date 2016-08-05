The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June industrial output (0800 GMT) and monthly
bulletin on the state of the economy in July (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 10.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
ITALY BANKS
The possibility of public support for an Italian bank should
not be ruled out and the depth of the economic crisis the
country experienced would warrant such measures, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco told Corriere della Sera on Friday.
MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank said on Friday net profit in its
financial year ending June 30, 2016 rose 2.5 percent to 604.5
million euros as it posted all-time high revenues of 2.047
billion euros.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
In an interview with la Repubblica the chair of the Single
Resolution Board, Elke Koenig, said that hwile she hoped Monte
dei Paschi's recapitalisation plan would be successful, a
possible resolution of the bank would not have a systemic
impact.
(*) UNICREDIT
Investment banks pitching for the bank's capital increase
are recommending that a portion of the cash call be offered to
new investors, Il Messaggero said. The banks also say the
fund-raising should include a convertible bond, it said.
ATLANTIA
The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Thursday
revenue rose 3 percent in the first half, meeting analyst
expectations, thanks to healthy traffic growth at Italian
motorways.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
on Thursday it is upgrading a probe of more than 8 million air
bag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc after a driver was
killed in Canada when an inflator ruptured in a Hyundai vehicle
last month. The investigation covers inflators used by General
Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV,
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Inc.
YOOX-NET-A-PORTER
The luxury online retailer confirmed on Thursday its
full-year revenue guidance, seen in the high-teens at constant
exchange rates. It posted a 15.8 percent rise in first half
revenues, driven by its multi-brand off-season sales.
MEDIASET
Mediaset chief Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the reason given
by France's Vivendi to back out of a deal for the
acquisition of Mediaset's pay-TV unit "does not hold" and is
"laughable", the FT.com reported on Thursday. He also confirmed
the broadcaster would seek legal action against Vivendi to
protect its interests.
CREDITO EMILIANO
The lender posted a first-half net profit at 70 million
euros, down 41 percent from the previous year when the result
was helped by a one-off gain from a government bond sale.
Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank said second-quarter net profit rose more than
expected to 110 million euros helped by the a sale of government
bond BPM carried out immediately after Britons voted to leave
the European Union.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said net profit came in at 65 million euros in
the first half of the year, down 11 percent from a year earlier.
Its CEO said the bank has targets for NPL ratios but there is no
particular pressure in reaching them thanks to its strong
capital position.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
The insurance company said on Thursday it had exercised its
right to withdraw from a partnership agreement with Banca
Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI, triggering the possible sale
of the insurer's stakes in three joint-ventures.
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call
(1300 GMT).
BANCO POPOLARE
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call
(1545 GMT).
ERG
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.
IGD
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call
(1230 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
GAS PLUS
Conference call on H1 results (0730 GMT).
