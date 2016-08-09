The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Atlante, the fund set up to rescue Italian banks, has
already raised more than the 1.6 billion euros it has pledged to
buy part of the bad loan portfolio of troubled lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Moody's continues ratings review of Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena's ratings, direction of review changed to uncertain.
(*) MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI
Italian media have said that France's Vincent Bollore is
aiming to increase his stake in Mediobanca to 22-23 percent from
its current level of just over 7 percent, which would in turn
increase his influence over insurer Generali. But on Tuesday
several dailies noted that Bollore would need a green light from
some of Mediobanca's core shareholders in order to raise his
stake above 8 percent. It would also require the approval of the
Bank of Italy and the Economy Ministry, newspapers said. La
Repubblica newspaper added that both the Economy Ministry and
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi were "not enthusiastic of the
tycoon's latest moves in Italy".
(*)JUVENTUS
French midfielder Paul Pogba has rejoined Manchester United
from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract, with
the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club
said in a statement on Monday.
The Italian club said in a statement that 105 million euros
will be paid over two years and that the economic effect for
company is positive for about 73 million euros, net of
solidarity subsidies and expenses.
(*) MEDIASET, MONDADORI
Marina Berlusconi, chairman of the family holding company
that has stakes in broadcaster Mediaset and publisher Mondadori,
said the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese consortium
makes the group "more solid", il Sole 24 Ore reported.
She says that Mondadori expects "significant growth" in its
results, the report added.
(*) TOD'S
A court of State auditors has raised doubt over the length
of time required to carry out the restoration works of the
Colosseum, funded by Italian luxury group Tod's, several dailies
reported.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on H1 results.
Main currency report:...............................