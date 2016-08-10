The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday it had been a
mistake to personalise a referendum, due to be held later this
year, in which he originally promised to resign if he failed to
convince voters to support the need for constitutional change.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM, MEDIOBANCA
The Chairman of Italy's Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris, told
Corriere della Sera the group intended to hang on to its 3.3
percent stake in Mediobanca, when asked about speculation French
businessman Vincent Bollore was mulling raising his stake in the
influential investment bank.
(*) A2A
The utility still believes in a tie-up with smaller peer
Acsm-Agam after a set back earlier this year and is working on a
rejigging of the operation, Chairman Giovanni Valotti told Il
Sole 24 Ore. He said the merger with Linea Group Holding could
generate synergies that could reach 15 percent of core earnings
(Ebitda).
ENEL
Enel Green Power, controlled by Enel, plans to accelerate by
one year the beginning of operations at three hydroelectric
projects requiring investments of 1 billion reais ($316 million)
in Brazil's Mato Grosso state, the company told Reuters on
Tuesday.
ENI
The major has increased the equity value of its chemical
division Versalis which it has reconsolidated on its books after
recently pulling a planned sale, MF said. It said the value had
been raised 300 million euros to 1.5 billion euros.
EXOR
Giovanni Agnelli Sapaz, the vehicle that controls Fiat
Chrysler holding Exor, does not intend to sell down its stake in
Exor, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources. Under new loyalty
share rules, the vehicle's voting rights in Exor will increase
over time.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Board meeting expected to examine preliminary first-half
results.
