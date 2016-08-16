The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS/ECONOMY

The Italian government would like to keep its budget deficit unchanged at 2.4 percent of GDP next year, instead of cutting it to 1.8 percent as previously agreed with Brussels, after economic growth ground to a halt in the second quarter, la Repubblica reported on Monday. The government will look to negotiate with the EU 10 billion euros in so-called budget 'flexibility', the paper said.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Poland's financial regulator has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's Pekao as a "systemically important" institution, requiring it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.75 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said on Friday. Pekao, Poland's second biggest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of Italian lender Unicredit.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Former shareholder Coop Centro Italia and its unit Cofin are seeking some 137 million euros in damages from the bank over capital increases carried out by the lender in 2008, 2011 and 2014, according to Monte dei Paschi's firs-half financial report. Other former shareholders have also filed lawsuits for an additional 146 million.

Eleven banks in total are ready to underwrite Monte dei Paschi's planned 5-billion euro capital increase, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

(*) RECORDATI

The family-owned Italian drugmaker said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness.

ENI

The group plans to shut its 84,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in the Italian city of Livorno, for planned maintenance in October, according to trade sources.

FERRARI

Soros Fund Management has liquidated its stake in the Italian luxury sports car maker.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

The defence group could increase its stake in space propulsion company Avio and is looking with interest at the 81 percent holding owned by private equity firm Cinven, especially if Avio's planned IPO in the autumn is scrapped, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

ENAV

The air traffic controller could improve its targets in Italy if Libya's airspace is re-opened, CEO Roberta Neri told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

U.S. funds hold nearly 10 percent of the bank's capital, Corriere della Sera wrote on Sunday citing BPM's half-year financial report. BlackRock is the top shareholder with a 4.88 percent stake followed by Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors with a 4.26 percent holding. The paper cited sources with knowledge of the matter as saying that after the planned merger with Banco Popolare, BPM was expected to continue to operate independently its current 700-branch network for around a year-and-a-half. Umberto Ambrosoli is tipped as BPM's new chairman replacing Nicola Rossi.

INWIT

The company would be interested in managing towers on behalf of French operator Iliad in the wake of the Wind-3 Italia merger, Inwit CEO Oscar Cicchetti told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Urbano Cairo has rounded up his holding in the company to 59.71 percent, several newspapers said at the weekend.

