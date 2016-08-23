The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rimini, annual international "Friendship" forum continues; ends on Aug. 25. Expected attendees include Milan court of appeals' President Giovanni Canzio, Magistrates Governing Body Deputy President Giovanni Legnini, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano.

COMPANIES

(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI

A Mediaset spokesman told Les Echos that once Vivendi honours the existing contract to buy the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit, Mediaset would subsequently be willing to consider other proposals, but any potential new solutions have to be developed with the agreement of both parties, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa said.

According to Corriere della Sera, Mediobanca is working on a solution and among the options on the table is the possibility of a third investor - possibly a fund - that could take a minority stake in the pay-TV unit, at least in the first phase.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

An administrative court in Italy's Lombardy region has confirmed Enel's obligation to open up its infrastructure to the fibre cables of other providers, including rival Telecom Italia, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera said.

UNICREDIT

The chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer, PZU, is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA, from its owner UniCredit.

FIAT CHRYSLER, EXOR

The move by EXOR to switch its base to the Netherlands could allow Italy's Agnelli family to reduce its majority stake without losing its grip on the holding company that controls Fiat Chrysler, a document showed.

TERNA

The power grid company said on Monday Italian power consumption in July fell 9.6 percent on the year due in part to cooler temperatures and two fewer working days.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................