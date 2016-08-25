The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in central Italy rose sharply to almost 250 people early on Thursday after rescue teams worked through the night to try to find survivors under the rubble of flattened towns.

DEBT

Italy said on Wednesday it would offer 6 billion euros in six-month bills at auction on Monday.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 30.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Shares in the Italian bank gained 8 percent on Wednesday, adding to a 6.6 percent rise the previous day, on speculation of a possible sale of Poland's Pekao after sources said the head of insurer PZU was flying to Milan to discuss a deal.

UniCredit said late on Friday it was freezing for 12 months loan repayments due from families and companies in the area hit by the earthquake, adding it had set aside 250 million euros for new loans that would carry favourable terms.

Some investment banks have studied a possible merger of FinecoBank with Banca Generali via a share swap to create a group specialising in asset management and financial advisory , Corriere della Sera reported citing market rumours.

TELECOM ITALIA

French telecoms operator Orange denied on Wednesday having reached a deal with Vivendi that would include taking stakes in the media giant's pay-TV Canal Plus and in Telecom Italia, following an online report by French magazine Challenges.

(*) MEDIASET

Telefonica does not see its 11 percent stake in Mediaset's pay-TV unit as "strategic" and, far from considering raising it as press reports suggested, the Spanish group would be happy to sell it if a deal over Mediaset Premium allowed it, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing sources close to Telefonica.

Mediaset and Vivendi are discussing a possible deal that would hand each group a 30 percent stake in Premium, to avoid having to consolidate the loss-making unit in their accounts, la Repubblica said. Telefonica would need to keep its 11 percent stake while an international fund must be found to buy a 20 percent stake for around 130 million euros with a put option in 3-4 years' time. An accord is unlikely to be reached before the end of September, the paper said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank's board meets on Thursday to discuss the terms of a possible offer for Banca Marche and Banca Etruria, two of the four banks that Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, MF said in an unsourced report. BPER could offer 300 million euros for the two banks but it may request first additional financial data and it also needs to understand how to manage potential layoffs.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The eyewear group posted an operating loss of 4.4 million euros for the first half, saying tougher competition in a market where consumers were paying closer attention to prices had led to a slowdown in sales while costs rose.

Italian Independent said its board would set on Sept. 9 the terms of a capital increase it expected to carry out by the end of the year.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The luxury goods group publishes first-half results after reporting in July a 10 percent rise in revenues for the period.

Bourse After Hours market closed

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................