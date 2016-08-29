The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UNICREDIT

Poland's PZU is confident about reaching a deal to acquire UniCredit's Polish lender Bank Pekao by the end of October after talks between the two companies' managements, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing three people close to the situation. The paper added PZU and UniCredit are haggling over a price for the deal, with the Poles unwilling to pay more than 3 billion euros for UniCredit's stake in the bank and the Italians pushing for closer to 3.5 billion.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender is studying the possibility of offering to convert into equity 3 billion euros-worth of subordinated bonds in the hands of institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Subordinated bonds held by retail investors would not be included, it added.

The paper added on Saturday that the proposal would be examined by the ECB by mid-September. Monte dei Paschi could not immediately be reached for comment.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler has been approached by several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names or mentioning how many had shown interest.

Speaking at an event in Rome on Saturday, Marchionne reiterated that Magneti Marelli's future would be outside Fiat Chrysler in the long term, but for the time being its expertise was "essential" to the group's development, several papers said. (*) The union representing most Canadian autoworkers has voted to strike if it cannot reach favorable terms in talks with the Big Three U.S. carmakers, it said late on Sunday.

BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Eight parties have expressed an interest in the four rescued banks, Il Messaggero, La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. The papers cite BPER, Cariparma-Credit Agricole, BNL-BNP Paribas, Popolare di Bari, UBI, Apollo, Lone Star and Barents. Binding expression of interest are expected by the end of this week, they added.

According to La Repubblica, only Apollo and Lone Star would be willing to bid for all four banks. The paper adds that UBI and Cariparma are interested in Carife, BPER is looking at Banca Marche and Etruria, while Popolare di Bari is considering Carichieti. Etruria is also of interest to Barents.

La Stampa said Apollo, Lone Star and Barents were mainly interested in the insurance units of Banca Etruria.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Abu Dhabi funds could buy up to 25 percent of Mediaset's Premium unit, Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Saturday, as the Italian broadcaster and France's Vivendi continue to throw punches over their disputed pay-TV deal.

ENI

ENI expects to restart oil production at its Goliat platform in the Barents Sea off Norway within days after it was shut on Friday, a spokesman said on Sunday.

GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI

The powerful earthquake that struck central Italy on Wednesday will not generate heavy losses for insurers, raising again the question of compulsory insurance in one of Europe's most disaster-impacted countries, experts said.

EXOR

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted lender is working on cleaning up its balance sheet, including via higher loan loss provisions, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing market sources, adding that the measures could result in a first-half loss of more than 500 million euros.

ITALCEMENTI

HeidelbergCement France mandatory takeover bid on Italcementi shares starts; ends on Sept 30.

IMMSI

Board meeting on H1 results.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

FRI-EL Green Power SpA said on Sunday its board had decided to launch a public offer for 29.9 percent of Alerion Clean Power, offering 1.9 euros per share for a total sum of 24.8 million euros.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................