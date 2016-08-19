The following factors could affect Italian markets on Xxxxday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rimini, annual international "Friendship" forum starts; ends on Aug. 25. Expected attendees include Technogym Chairman and CEO Nerio Alessandri, Atlantia Chairman Fabio Cerchiai.

COMPANIES (*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender on Friday, in reference to the news its CEO Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo are being probed by prosecutors, reiterated "the full correctness" of its actions.

(*) MEDIASET

Telecom Italia could be interested in buying a minority stake in Mediaset's pay TV unit under certain conditions, La Repubblica said. Il Giornale said a compromise over the Premium unit sale could be French group Vivendi taking a 44.5 percent stake so it does not have to consolidate the unit. Telecom Italia, in which Vivendi is the biggest shareholder, could take an 11 percent stake, it said, citing rumours.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The group has closed a legal quarrel with British Telecom that has been going on for a year, MF said, citing Telecom's half-yearly results report.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The final go ahead from the Single Supervisory Mechanism to the planned merger of the two banks should come mid-September, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The company said it had priced the cash tender offer for its $1.5 billion guaranteed senior notes due 2017. The amount tendered was $830.459 million while the amount accepted was $450 million.

The company also said it had completed its previously announced offering of $600 million of 4.5 percent notes due 2023. The net proceeds were about $593 million which will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ENI

Ghana began pumping crude from a second offshore field operated by British company Tullow Oil on Thursday. Ghana hopes next year to open a third field, Offshore Cape Three Points field operated by Eni.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................