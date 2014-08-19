The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA, VIVENDI

Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting next week, probably on August 27, to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, a source said on Tuesday.

A deal with Telecom Italia on GVT would give Vivendi a 15 percent stake in the Italian incumbent, La Repubblica said. According to Il Corriere della Sera Vivendi would be given a stake of 10-15 percent in Telecom Italia.

A decree excluding Telecom Italia's network from the sectors protected by government golden powers came into force on August 15, MF said.

Telefonica will offer Vivendi a television content-sharing deal alongside its bid for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband telecoms business GVT, taking its overall offer to around 7 billion euros, a source said on Monday.

ENI

Italy's competition watchdog said it was investigating whether oil and gas group Eni controlled a bigger share of the domestic wholesale gas market between April 2013 and March 2014 than the 54 percent level it had declared.

* ENI, ENEL

The government is set to sell a 5 percent stake in the two state-controlled energy companies in the autumn, La Stampa reported.

SNAM

France's energy regulator has given the go-ahead to the 2013-2014 investment plans at French grid TIGF, which is partly owned by Snam, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA CARIGE

The charitable foundation that owns 19 percent of the bank will look into cutting its stake to 12-10 percent or lower from next Monday, when a lock-up period of 90 days from a previous stake sale ends, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The banking foundation wants to repay debts of 128 million euros as soon as possible but the fall in the share price makes a stake sale problematic.

* SOGEFI

The Italian car parts maker has signed a deal to provide oil filtering systems to Germany's Porsche, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................