The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's maritime search and rescue service saved 3,500 migrants and found 19 corpses in the Mediterranean Sea since Friday as thousands attempted to cross to Europe by boat over the weekend, the Italian navy said.

More than 250 migrants may have died when a boat sank a kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, a local coastguard official said on Sunday.

DEBT

Italy is asking the European Union to exclude spending on infrastructure projects from the calculation of national budget deficits, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 28.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI * Vivendi's chairman Vincent Bollore told Ansa news agency that he is "paying close attention to Telecom Italia's proposal", according to Italian newpapers on Sunday. * La Repubblica also said on Sunday that Bollore could meet Telefonica's Chairman Cesar Alierta on Tuesday.

The advisers to Telecom Italia met on Friday to put together a mixed $7 billion cash and stock offer to buy French group Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, and edge out a rival bid from Telefonica, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

The Italian group is looking at a tie-up of its Brazilian unit TIM Participações SA and GVT in a deal that could involve Vivendi taking a stake in Telecom itself.

ENEL, A2A, GDF SUEZ ITALIA, E.ON ITALIA

Utilities Enel, A2A and GDF Suez Italia have shown interest in buying E.ON Italia's 800,000 commercial customers, according to the Sunday edition of business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

E.ON Italia is trying to sell its domestic assets because low power and gas demand is depressing returns.

ALITALIA, ETIHAD

Gabriele Del Torchio, the chief executive of the flagging national airliner, will forego his bonus ahead of plans to leave the company in October after striking a rescue deal with Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, according to La Stampa newspaper.

Mid Industry Capital, ex-dividend of 1.30 euro per share as special dividend.

TBS Group holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

