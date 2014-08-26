The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian government representatives meet European Commission officials and officials from the European Borders Agency to discuss immigration issues.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni expected to release July fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new zero-coupon CTZ bonds due on Aug. 30, 2016. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telecoms group's independent board members, who met on Monday with CEO Marco Patuano to discuss Telecom's expected bid for GVT, have named Equita as an adviser to help them assess the deal, Il Giornale reported.

Shareholder Telefonica is expected to meet with Vivendi's Chairman Vincent Bollore on Tuesday to discuss a possible improvement of the offer the Spanish telecoms group has submitted for the French company's Brazilian asset GVT, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing unspecified sources. The paper said the new offer should be around 8 billion euros, without citing sources.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fintech and BTG Pactual are ready to call a shareholder meeting to seek the removal of the board if their request to have their representatives appointed to the board are not met by the end of the month, Il Messaggero reported.

Several newspapers link the stock's gains on Monday to comments by the head of the Monte dei Paschi foundation on a possible widening of a shareholder pact. Marcello Clarich told a local paper at the weekend that French shareholder AXA would be welcome to join a pact among the foundation and Latin American investors Fintech and BTG Pactual.

LUXOTTICA

Company confirmed board will meet on Sept. 1 to discuss the future of Chief Executive Andrea Guerra, who is expected to leave the company.

* ENI, ENEL

Italy is planning to sell 5 percent stakes in oil major Eni and incumbent power generator Enel, the Financial Times reiterated citing people close to the government.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Alitalia holds board meeting on agreement with Etihad and industrial plan (0800 GMT).

