ECONOMY
OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).
The Italian Treasury said on Friday ti would offer 6 billion
euros of one-year BOT bills at an auction on Aug.
12.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours trading closed.
TELECOM ITALIA
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has told Vivendi's chief Vincent
Bollore that telecom Italia should invest more in the broadband
project and its board should formally approve a plan to connect
100 cities with fiber to the home broadband, La Repubblica said
on Saturday.
The 2.2 billion euros just earmarked by the government for
the broadband project can rise to 4 billion euros with the
contribution of private players, the company CEO, Marco Patuano,
said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Saturday. He
said Telecom Italia has already pencilled in 3 billion euros for
the broadband network in its business plan to 2017 and will take
part in all public tenders for the project.
* INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI
Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had signed an exclusivity
agreement with owners of highway group A4 Holding - including
Intesa Sanpaolo and Astaldi - that would result in Abertis
eventually taking control of the industrial group. The deal is
subject to due diligence and should be finalised by year-end, it
added. The company did not provide any financial
details.
On Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore said Abertis, whose proposal
beat rival offers from Atlantia, F2i and Macquarie, had
offered 450 million euros, while Corriere della Sera said the
transaction was worth 1.18 billion euros.
UNIPOLSAI
When the board of the insurer is renewed next year the group
will be run by Matteo Laterza, currently director general of the
insurance business, CEO Carlo Cimbri told Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview on Saturday.
SAIPEM
Chief Executive Stefano Cao told Corriere della Sera in an
interview on Sunday that Iran represents a great opportunity
because it needs to renovate its oil infrastructure and "when
they'll be ready to start, we will be there." Asked whether the
company will carry out a 3 billion euro capital increase to cut
debt, he said the company was assessing all options. He also
said Saipem was negotiating or working on a portfolio of orders
of around 31 billion euros, including projects of 5 billion
euros which were very close to being formally assigned to the
company.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The head of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena foundation
shareholder Marcello Clarich told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview
on Sunday the bank was in no hurry to seal a merger given an
improvement in its accounts. He also said a foreign partner
would be preferable for the lender.
WORLD DUTY FREE
The Benetton family holding Edizione said on Friday the sale
of its 50.1 percent stake in travel retail chain World Duty Free
to Switzerland's Dufry had been completed. It also said four new
members had been appointed to the board replacing the Benetton's
nominees and the group's chairman, with Julian Diaz becoming the
new chairman of the company.
* EXOR
The investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family and the De
Rothschild family are likely to emerge as the largest single
shareholders in The Economist Group once Pearson sells its stake
in the publisher of The Economist newspaper, the Financial Times
said on Monday. Pearson is expected to announce the sale of the
stake for around 400 million pound as early as this week. Both
Exor and De Rothschilds are expected to receive additional seats
on the board of The Economist Group as part of the deal, the
paper added.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Friday it had started three months of
exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based investment group ABH
Holdings (ABHH) about the potential sale of the Italian bank's
Ukraine business in exchange for a minority stake in
ABHH.
BANCO POPOLARE
Net profit at Italy's fourth biggest bank rose to 84.3
million euros ($92 million) in the second quarter from 25
million euros a year ago, helped by lower loan impairments as
well as one-off tax benefits.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).
The lender said on Friday that first half net profit rose
20.6 percent to 119.4 million euros.
BANCO POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
The lender said its first-half net profit rose to 97 million
euros from 71 million a year ago.
IPOs
The post office should submit a filing for its IPO to market
watchdog Consob between Tuesday and Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday.
