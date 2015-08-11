The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank deposits and June statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

ENEL GREEN POWER

The company is ready to buy a controlling stake in Indian group Bharat Light and Power, with an initial investment of 50 million euros, CEO Francesco Venturini told Il Sole 24 Ore. By year-end, Enel Green Power will complete an agreement with F2i to create a joint venture in the photovoltaic sector in Italy and the sale of assets in Portugal, he said.

POPOLARI BANKS

According to Corriere della Sera, Banca Popolare di Vicenza may launch a capital increase for 1.5 billion euros, and Veneto Banca for about half that amount.

PIRELLI

The sale of the 26.2 percent stake held by Camfin in the tire maker to ChemChina becomes effective today.

GENERALI

The sale of BSI to BTG Pactual should become effective within a few weeks after the Swiss regulatory authority gave its go-ahead, BSI CEO Stefano Coduri told Il Sole 24 Ore.

TESMEC

Board meets on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

IPOs

The post office should submit a filing for its planned IPO on Tuesday, and the start of the share sale is expected for Nov. 3, Il Messaggero said.

