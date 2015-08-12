The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

(*) EXOR

The holding company of Italy's Agnelli family has increased its stake in The Economist Group to 43.4 percent from 4.7 percent by buying shares from Britain's Pearson for 287 million pounds ($447 million).

PIRELLI

An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after on Tuesday taking control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.

Pirelli added in a statement that Paolo Fiorentino and Gaetano Micciche had resigned from its board of directors after the ownership changes.

ENEL

A Chilean pension fund and shareholder in Enersis SA, Italian power generator Enel SpA's Latin American arm, is heading to court to try to have a greater say in a restructure that it thinks is unfair.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

A Spanish-led consortium working to expand the Panama Canal has reached an initial deal with workers to raise wages and head off a proposed strike, both sides said on Tuesday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Metroweb's Chief Executive Alberto Trondoli says the broadband provider's shareholders should look again at the possibility of a partnership with Telecom Italia for the development of ultrafast networks, according to Corriere della Sera. Metroweb is also negotiating with Enel, the paper added.

(*) FINMECCANICA

Avio Spazio, in which Finmeccanica holds a 14 percent stake, is preparing an initial public offering and the choice of banks advising on the deal could be taken in September, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The company's valuation is estimated at around 250 million euros, it added.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker appealed a Georgia judge's decision to uphold a verdict in a trial stemming from a fatal Jeep fire, prolonging a battle over legal damages, the Wall Street Journal said.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy said on Tuesday it would be listing up to 40 percent of the country's post office in an initial public offering that will be launched in mid-October.

