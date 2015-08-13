The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state
borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
SAIPEM
Italian oil service company Saipem SPMI.MI said on Wednesday
that Milan prosecutors had opened a probe into alleged
international corruption relating to a contract awarded in
Brazil in 2011.
PIRELLI
Pirelli has called a meeting of bondholders holding 500
million euros of notes maturing in 2016 on Sept 24 to amend the
terms and conditions of the notes following the ChemChina deal.
If the noteholders do not approve the proposals Pirelli has the
right to repay the notes in advance. If passed Pirelli will pay
a consent fee to the noteholders. A meeting of bondholders
holding 2019 notes is called on Sept. 10
FINMECCANICA
Moody's said on Wednesday it had affirmed the defense
group's ratings reflecting expectations for modest improvements
in profitability and cash flow. It upped the outlook to stable
to reflect modest but steady improvement in the company's cash
flow and profitability measures.
COOPERATIVE BANKS
A group of small shareholders at some of Italy's
cooperative, or "Popolari", banks plan to challenge in court an
attempt by the government to reform the sector, a shareholder
association said on Wednesday.
POST OFFICE IPO
The Italian post office, gearing up for a 4 billion euro
initial public offering later this year, will set a 5 percent
limit on shareholdings by any single investor, a source close to
the company said on Wednesday.
AS ROMA
AS Roma have signed Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko on a one-year
loan from Manchester City, the Premier League club's official
website reported on Tuesday.
