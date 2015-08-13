The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

Italian oil service company Saipem SPMI.MI said on Wednesday that Milan prosecutors had opened a probe into alleged international corruption relating to a contract awarded in Brazil in 2011.

PIRELLI

Pirelli has called a meeting of bondholders holding 500 million euros of notes maturing in 2016 on Sept 24 to amend the terms and conditions of the notes following the ChemChina deal. If the noteholders do not approve the proposals Pirelli has the right to repay the notes in advance. If passed Pirelli will pay a consent fee to the noteholders. A meeting of bondholders holding 2019 notes is called on Sept. 10

FINMECCANICA

Moody's said on Wednesday it had affirmed the defense group's ratings reflecting expectations for modest improvements in profitability and cash flow. It upped the outlook to stable to reflect modest but steady improvement in the company's cash flow and profitability measures.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

A group of small shareholders at some of Italy's cooperative, or "Popolari", banks plan to challenge in court an attempt by the government to reform the sector, a shareholder association said on Wednesday.

POST OFFICE IPO

The Italian post office, gearing up for a 4 billion euro initial public offering later this year, will set a 5 percent limit on shareholdings by any single investor, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.

AS ROMA

AS Roma have signed Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko on a one-year loan from Manchester City, the Premier League club's official website reported on Tuesday.

