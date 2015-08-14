The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q2 flash preliminary GDP data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI

The lender and the insurer are looking at the possibility of extending their collaboration to grow in Eastern Europe, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The two companies are thinking about prolonging their partnership in Slovakia and also extending it to the Czech Republic, it added.

(*) TISCALI

The company could participate in future consolidation in the sector, the company's founder said in an interview with Milano Finanza.

(*) MEDIASET

Asked if Fastweb could develop a partnership with Mediaset Premium similar to the one it already has with Sky, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno said his company was focused on Sky, according to an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. To a question about a potential tie-up between Vodafone and Fastweb, Calcagno said his group was growing and could afford walking alone.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer has completed a 200 million euro ($222 million) catastrophe bond called Azzurro Re, the first aimed primarily at covering earthquake risk in Italy.

(*) DAMIANI

The company reported a first-quarter net profit of 8.7 million euros.

