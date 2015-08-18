The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

(*) PRIVATISATIONS

At the end of August, Italy's Treasury will pick banks to manage a stock market listing of air traffic control operator ENAV, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report. At the end of June the Economy Ministry, which controls 100 percent of ENAV and plans to sell a stake of up to 49 percent, asked around 15 banks to submit an IPO proposal and a valuation of ENAV which, the paper said, could be worth 1.8-2.0 billion euros including 150-200 million euros of debt.

COMPANIES

(*) ATLANTIA

The holding company is close to starting exclusive talks over the planned sale of a 30 percent stake in Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma, possibly as early as next month, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The paper said Canada's Borealis Infrastructure, together with a wealth fund, and China's Gingko Tree Investment were in the running for a 15 percent stake. The remaining 15 percent is expected to be sold to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Adia, Atlantia management had said.

(*) BANKS

Unlisted cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca could raise, respectively, around 1.5 billion and 500-800 million euros in cash from investors, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote citing market rumours. Cassa Centrale Banca is planning to raise 1 billion euros in capital as part of a plan to bring together around 90 small cooperative banks under a holding company. Overall, unlisted Italian lenders are looking to raise around 5 billion euros in coming quarters, the paper said.

(*) AMPLIFON

The hearing aid company said on Tuesday it had bought 30 shops in northeastern Germany for an overall investment of 10 million euros.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A capital increase at Cassa di Risparmio di Asti has lowered Popolare di Milano's stake in the unlisted savings bank to 13.65 percent from 18 percent previously, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................