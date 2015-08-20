The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
COMPANIES
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
The group's board will meet in Rio de Janeiro on September
24 to discuss the situation regarding Tim Brasil, Il Messaggero
said. Vivendi, which owns 14.9 percent of Telecom Italia, would
look favourably on a sale of the Brazilian asset, the paper
said.
(*) ATLANTIA
The Benetton family, which controls Atlantia that in turn
controls Rome's airports, is eying plans for a p[ossible sale of
London City Airport, Corriere della Sera said.
(*) UNICREDIT
The Wall Street Journal said UniCredit reckons its core
equity ratio has already risen since the end of June toward 11
percent. The ratio stood at 10.37 percent end June.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Il Sole 24 Ore cites a broker report by Italian investment
bank Mediobanca saying Fiat's sports car unit Ferrari could
follow in the tracks of Aston Martin and launch an
electric-powered model.
(*) PRIVATISATIONS
Graziano Delrio, the infrastructure minister, is against the
privatisation of the Italian railway, he said in an interview
with Il Sole 24 Ore. The railway is one of several state assets
earmarked by the Italian government for partial sale in a drive
to lower the country's huge public debt.
BANCO POPOLARE
The cooperative lender said on Wednesday it had agreed to
sell Banco Popolare Luxembourg SA to Banque Havilland SA for
30.9 million euros plus the profits from Jan 1 to the closing of
the deal.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Seat PG shareholders Golden Tree Asset Management and Avenue
Europe International Management, which together hold more than
50 percent of the group, have asked for a shareholder meeting to
remove the board and appoint a new one. Italiaonline, the
Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib
Sawiris, is launching a bid on Seat PG.
AS ROMA
The Rome-based soccer club said on Wednesday it had signed
an agreement with VFB Stuttgart 1893 on temporary acquisition of
Antonio Rdiger for 4 million euros.
Bourse After Hours trading closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................