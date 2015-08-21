The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.

GREECE

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office in which he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave in.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 26.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

(*) ENEL

Italian power utility Enel will sell up to a half of its 66 percent stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne in the first leg of the sale process, Slovakia's business weekly Trend said on Friday.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi met the head of Gazprom in Moscow on Thursday. The two companies confirmed their intention to keep cooperating in the Italian and European gas markets, Eni said in a statement.

According to Corriere della Sera the two sides also spoke about future cooperation with Saipem, 43 percent owned by Eni.

BANKS

Daniele Nouy, the European Central Bank's banking supervision chair, said on Thursday the 2016 stress tests will involve only 50-60 banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a Nouy interview to a Finnish TV.

UNIPOL

Unipol Banca, owned by Unipol Group, has approved a new 2016-2017 plan focused on growing revenues, cutting costs and better monitoring risks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PIRELLI

China National Chemical Corporation, through indirectly controlled company Marco Polo Industrial Holding, has filed a document on its upcoming mandatory takeover offer for Pirelli's shares with Italian market watchdog Consob, it said on Thursday. The offer is priced at 15 euros per share.

