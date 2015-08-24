The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
PUBLIC FINANCES
Italian regions have used for current expenditure state
funds that had been earmarked to pay public sector's arrears,
creating a potential shortfall of between 9 billion and 20
billion euros, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.
A solution to the problem is yet to be found but the arrears
will be paid and budget targets will not be affected, Corriere
quoted the economy ministry as saying on Monday.
DEBT
The Treasury said on Friday it would sell 2.5-3.0 billion
euros of a new CTZ zero-coupon bond maturing Aug. 30, 2017 at
auction on Wednesday.
It will announce on Monday the sale of six-month BOT bills,
with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 27.
COMPANIES
(*) ENEL
Enel has started exclusive talks with Czech energy group
Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) over the sale of
Slovenske Elektrarne, a Slovakian generating company in which
the Italian utility holds a 66 percent stake.
PIRELLI
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel blasted the tyre supplier after a
high-speed Belgian Grand Prix blowout on Sunday that he said
could have had grave consequences.
Pirelli shareholder CAM 2012 has told holders of a
150-million euro bond maturing in 2017 that it will reimburse it
unless they exercise their right to exchange the notes with
shares in the tyre maker by Sept. 7, investor Camfin said on
Friday.
ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable energy company is close to sealing a deal with
Italian infrastructure fund F2i under which they would transfer
solar energy assets with an overall installed capacity of 270
megawatts to a newly-created company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday in an unsourced report. The accord could be unveiled in
the first few weeks of September.
(*) UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE DEI
PASCHI DI SIENA
With a first merger deal among Italian banks expected by the
end of the year, one option being looked at by bankers and
officials in Rome is a three-way merger involving mutual banks
UBI Banca and Banco Popolare, followed by Tuscan bank Monte dei
Paschi, the Financial Times wrote on Monday quoting several
people familiar with the matter.
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
CEO Mauro Moretti said on Sunday the defence group is
targeting a "solid" 2015 income net of extraordinary items. He
also said the French authorities should soon clear the sale of
Finmeccanica's rail business to Japan's Hitachi.
A preliminary green light from France to the sale of
AnsaldoBreda and of a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS is
expected next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an
unsourced report.
TELECOM ITALIA
Investor Findim Group sold its remaining stake of less than
2 percent in the Italian phone group over the past few weeks.
Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.
Telecom Italia has written to 1,500 landlords to say it will
no longer need the properties it used to rent from them once its
copper network directly reaches street cabinets, la Repubblica
reported on Saturday.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The bank is still targeting this year a net profit excluding
one-offs of around 69 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday.
PRIVATISATIONS
Investors in Italy's Grandi Stazioni and potential buyers of
the railway station retailer have lined up lawyers to help with
a sale that is expected to raise 600-800 million euros,
including debts, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday in an
unsourced report.
Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato early next month
will call a shareholder meeting to approve a spin-off of retail
activities ahead of the sale, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The planned privatisation of Ferrovie dello Stato and air
traffic controller ENAV will take place next year, Il Sole
added.
Poste Italiane, the postal service Italy is set to privatise
via a stock market listing in November, has approved a new
2-billion euro debt issuance programme, Corriere della Sera
wrote on Sunday.
