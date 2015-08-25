The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 28.

The Treasury said on Monday it will offer 6.75 billion euros in 6-month treasury bills (BOT) at an auction on August 27.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

A spokeswoman for the eyemaker reiterated on Monday that China including Hong Kong accounts for just 2 percent of revenues. With more than 40 pct of its output made in China, the Asian giant accounts instead for 6 percent of costs so that a weaker yuan is a positive factor. Luxottica continues to see China as a market with great potential and developing its presence there remains a strategic priority, she said.

WORLD DUTY FREE <WDF.MI

Swiss group Dufy said on Monday it had filed its mandatory tender offer for the Italian airport retail with market regulator Consob.

TELECOM ITALIA

Its Brazilian unit TIM Participações said on Monday it is not preparing an offer to buy Nextel in Brazil, dismissing a report in Valor Econômico newspaper.

DELCLIMA, DELONGHI

Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy 74.9 percent of the Italian air conditioning firm DeLclima from De Longhi for 4.44 euros per share and will then launch a mandaotry public tender offer, according to joint statement on Tuesday. The price could be increased by 0.07 euros per share, it said.

(*) ENEL GREEN POWER - Corriere della Sera said the company could sign a deal with infrastructure fund F2i to create a solar power company by October and finalise the operation by the end of the year.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

According to Il Messaggero none of the 26 European, American and Asian banks contacted by the Italian bank for a possible tie-up has presented a written expression of interest.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary on July 30), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

TISCALI

Board meeting on H1 results (1300 GMT).

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................