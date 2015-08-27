The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Milan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at "Milan Expo 2015" where he might meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi

Cabinet meeting.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.75 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

The insurer said on Wednesday Fitch announced its notes had been upgraded. Its IFS rating was affirmed at A- with stable outlook on improvement of capital position and operating performance.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(*) The automaker can survive with or without a partner, CEO Sergio Marchionne said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ten of the world's biggest automakers were sued on Wednesday by U.S. consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in more than 5 million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13 deaths.

TrueCar Inc, an automotive industry consultant and consumer buying website said on Wednesday that August U.S. auto sales will fall 2.9 percent from year ago to 1.54 million new vehicles.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian fast train operator NTV, of which the bank is the biggest shareholder, is working on a plan to open up its capital to a new investor in a deal that could involve Spanish train operator Talgo, Il Messaggero said citing unnamed baking sources.

(*) POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The bank may discuss an update to its business plan at a board meeting expected on Friday, MF said.

(*) FINMECCANICA

A plan to streamline the aerospace and defence group will be finalised at a board meeting on Sept 24 while shareholder meetings to approve the reorganisation are due on Sept 29, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The company reported on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in recurring first-half core earnings helped by stronger sales especially in North America, the main market for the Italian luxury group.

(*) CERVED

HSBC has upgraded the stock to buy from hold

MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL

The group reported a net loss of 0.1 million euros in the first half versus a profit of 4.0 million euros a year ago.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT)

Board meetings on H1 results: Best Union, Biancamano, CAD IT, Class Editori, Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria, Dea Capital, DeLclima followed by conference call, EL.EN. , Elica followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Esprinet, Eukedos, Immsi, Iren, IVS Group, Kinexia, Landi Renzo, Nice followed by conference call, Prima Industrie, SOL, TBS Group.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................