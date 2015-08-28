The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Florence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ends Italian visit.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT) and July wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases August asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros of new 2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025, 1.0-1.5 billion euros of floating-rate CCTeu bonds due June 15, 2022; 1.5-2.0 billion euros of 0.70 percent 5-year BTP bonds due May 1, 2020; Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group said on Thursday it may opt for smaller new stores in China as local consumers shop more online and abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The cooperative bank should approve a capital increase of 1.5 billion euros with its first half results on Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

Around half the proceeds from RCS's sale of its book division RCS Libri to Mondadori, about 50-60 million euros, will be handed over to its creditor banks, MF said. The banks might however ask for up to 80-100 million euros in which case RCS could sell non-core real estate in Italy and Spain, it said.

(*) TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, MITTEL

Yacht maker Azimut Benetti and investment firm Tamburi said on Friday they had agreed to buy, 50-50, the 6.2 percent stake held by Mittel in Azimut. Tamburi will also underwrite a capital increase at Azimut of over 30 million euros.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The airport operator said on Thursday its sales in the first half fell 1.7 percent to 35.5 million euros, adding passenger traffic had risen 2.3 percent. Net profits were 2 million euros from 2.5 million euros a year ago.

BIANCAMANO

The company said on Thrsday it posted a net loss of 1.4 million euros in the first half from a loss of 384,000 euros a year ago.

CAD IT

The group said on Thursday net profit in the first half was 265,000 euros versus loss of 69,000 euros a year ago.

CLASS EDITORI

The publisher said on Thursday it posted a net loss of 8.5 million euros in H1 versus a loss of 8.4 million euros a year ago.

ESPRINET

The company said on Thursday it posted H1 net profit of 13.2 million euros, flat on the year.

MEDIACONTECH

The company said on Thursday it posted H1 net profit of 1.3 million euros versus a loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago.

EXOR

Board meeting on H1 results.

VENETO BANCA

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Board meeting on H1 results.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

