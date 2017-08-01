CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 1

(Corrects source to Il Messaggero for Telecom Italia report on investment bank interest) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Politics

Rome, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Italian Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda meet French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on the Fincantieri- STX France Saint-Nazaire shipyards negotiations.

Economy

Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

Companies

FINCANTIERI (*) France wants a private investor for the STX France shipyards and Fincantieri is the best option but the government will be forced to consider other alternatives should negotiations with the Italian shipbuilder fail, the French Finance Minister said on Tuesday in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday the government would defend the country's interests in a spat with France over the STX shipyard "calmly but firmly".

Salvatore Ferragamo

The Italian luxury goods maker said on Monday its core profits were down 17.9 percent in the first half of the year, as the group kept a cautious outlook for what it described as "a transition period."

Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto said the target of growing twice as fast as the market, announced with business plan in February this year, is a medium-term goal and that the group is progressing but "it's going to take time to get there".

He added the group sees improving trend for wholesale in the second half.

(*) Banca Carige

The lender said on Monday it stands to receive a 200 million euro boost to its capital from asset sales, including property in Milan and Rome and a consumer credit business. Proceeds from the asset sales plus a proposed 500 million euro share issue will help the bank to offset a hit from a planned sale of 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in bad loans.

(*) a2a, Telecom Italia, Enel

Italy's biggest regional utility has agreements with Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, controlled by Enel and state lender CDP, for the roll out of the two companies' ultrafast broadband networks in Milan, the A2A chief executive said on Monday.

(*) Salini Impregilo

The head of the Panama Canal Authority said on Monday a Miami-based arbitration board rejected a demand by Spanish-led GUPC consortium for $192.8 million to cover cost overruns during the building of a third set of locks for the century-old waterway. GUPC or Grupo Unidos por el Canal includes Spain's Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo, Jan De Nul of Belgium and Constructura Urbana of Panama.

(*) Telecom Italia

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda is in favour of spinning off the fixed-line network of the phone and giving its ownership to a state-controlled entity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could buy it. The management of CDP, however, is not so keen in buying the network, the report added.

Investment banks such as JPMorgan, Bank of America Merril Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Citi have expressed interest in the fixed line network, Il Messaggero reported, without giving details or citing sources. But there are no plans in TIM to draw plans on this issue, the report added.

(*) Banco Bpm, Anima

Anima is expected to table a new offer to buy Banco BPM's asset manager unit Aletti Gestielle by the end of this week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) Atlantia

The advisers of Spanish builder ACS have contacted funds including Kkr, Cvc, Tci and Macquerie to study a possible counter bid for motorway operator Abertis, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Spanish newspaper El Economista.

Banca Intermobiliare

The bank said it had signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of BIM Suisse to Banca Zarattini&Co.

Tiscali

The board set the price of shares in its cash call at 0.0376 euros per share. 314,000,000 ordinary shares will be issued.

Basic Net

Wolverine World Wide Inc ‍has sold its Sebago brand to Basic Net.​

(*) Ubi Banca

SocGen raised on Tuesday its target price to 4 euros from 3.7 euros but cut to hold from buy.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

Ascopiave

H1 results presentation.

Eps Equita Pep

Debuts on AIM segment; listing ceremony at 0630 GMT.

Lventure Group

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings.

Save

Board meeting on H1 results.

Alitalia

Binding offers to buy Alitalia will involve either sale of company as a whole or separate sale of aviation and handling units. (*) The tender for bids for the carrier envisages offers for the company as a whole and also for the "aviation" or the "handling" operations only and was published on Tuesday on all main Italian dailies. (*) U.S. investment fund Elliot, funds Tpg, Indigo Capital and Cerberus and airlines Etihad, Ryanair, Lufthansa, Easyjet and Delta, together with Air France-KLM, are among the 10 non-binding offers for the airline, reported Corriere della Sera

M&a

Buccellati

News conference to present merger of the jeweller in the Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group with Gangtai Group President and founder Xu Jiangang, Buccellati President Andrea Buccellati and CEO Gianluca Brozzetti.

