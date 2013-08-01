The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

BERLUSCONI TRIAL

Five judges begin considering their verdict in the case of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi after his lawyers asked the supreme court on Wednesday to throw out a tax fraud conviction that could decide not only his future but that of Italy's fragile coalition government.

FEDERAL RESERVE

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that it is planning to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Italy placed all the long-term bonds it offered at a supplementary sale on Wednesday, continuing the positive tone from a regular sale the day before.

ECONOMY

Markit releases July PMI manufacturing (0743 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

*GENERALI

The Italian insurer reported a 28 percent rise in its first-half net profit to 1.08 billion euros ($1.43 billion)thanks to a strong performance in its non-life business, it said on Thursday.

The group's CEO Mario Greco also said Generali would exit its investment in Telecom Italia, though it will do so at the right conditions.

*ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday its net profit fell 55 percent in the second quarter impacted by losses at 43-percent-owned Saipem and lower production from outages in Libya and Nigeria.

Separately, Eni said it had made an important oil & gas discovery offshore Congo.

*SNAM

Demand for gas in Italy is likely to reduce around 5 percent in the second half of this year to between 71-72 billion cubic meters, Carlo Malacarne, chief executive of energy group Snam told daily MF.

*LUXOTTICA

The world's largest eyewear group sees Brazil as its first priority, chief executive Andrea Guerra told the Wall Street Journal, adding that brands and geography are the company's two big drivers in making acquisitions. He said the company always has a lot of talks open around acquisitions, but some go faster than others.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italian prosecutors investigating the bank's costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 have found no evidence that bribery was involved, they said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian financial police searched the offices and home of Telecom Italia board member Elio Catania on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.

FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence contractor reaffirmed its 2013 targets on Wednesday after posting a second-quarter net loss of 69 million euros ($92 million) due to a provision on a Belgium train order and higher costs to restructure its defence electronics unit Selex ES.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's biggest renewable energy company is placing a sharper focus on wind power as it looks to new markets outside Europe to help profitability.

YOOX

The Italian online fashion retailer expects revenue and profit to continue to rise in 2013 after posting a 38.7 percent rise in its first-half core earnings on Wednesday.

RCS

A group of shareholders in RCS Mediagroup, publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, has pushed back the deadline to cancel the existing shareholders' pact to October 31, Fiat president and top RCS shareholder John Elkann and Intesa Sanpaolo president Giovanni Bazoli said on Wednesday.

GENERALI

Italy's leading insurer said on Wednesday it had appointed Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its domestic business unit.

CARIGE

Italy's Banca Carige made a net loss of 29.4 million euros ($39.04 million) in the first half of 2013, the mid-sized bank said on Wednesday.

Board meetings on H1 results: Acsm-Agam, ASTM , Atlantia, Carraro (1330 GMT), Centrale Latte Torino, DiaSorin followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Enel followed by conference call (1600 GMT), Exprivia, Gemina, K.R.Energy, Maire Tecnimont, Mediaset (1400 GMT) followed by conference call (1600 GMT), Molmed, Montefibre (also on FY 2012 results - 1300 GMT), Prysmian followed by conference call (1600 GMT), Reno De Medici, Reply, Rosss, Sabaf followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Safilo followed by conference call, Save, SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi, Telecom Italia, Tenaris.

Assicurazioni Generali, press release on H1 results (0530 GMT) followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

Banca Carige, H1 results news conference with Director General Ennio La Monica (1300 GMT).

Unlisted bank Cassa Marche holds board meeting to review industrial plan.

Eni, H1 results conference call (1400 GMT).

RCS MediaGroup holds conference call on H1 results(0830 GMT).

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

