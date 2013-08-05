The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Thousands of supporters of Silvio Berlusconi protested in
Rome on Sunday against a tax fraud conviction that has rocked
Italy's fragile coalition, but the centre-right leader said the
government must continue.
ECONOMY AND MARKET
Markit releases July service Pmi data.
COMPANIES
Bourse after-hours trading closed.
TELECOM ITALIA
British telecoms provider Vodafone Group is suing
Telecom Italia for abusing its dominant position in Italy,
seeking damages of more than 1 billion euros.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank said on Friday that two more of its board members
had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced
earlier this week, making the appointment of a new board
necessary.
PARMALAT
French cheesemaker Lactalis, which controls dairy group
Parmalat, on Friday denied media reports that it was preparing
to buy out the Italian firm.
PININFARINA
The automotive design company on Friday reported a
first-half net loss of 6.3 million euros, down from a profit of
35.4 million the previous year.
TENARIS
Sterne Agee raises target price to $44 from $42; rating
neutral
* BUZZI UNICEM SPA
Jefferies cuts target price to 13.50 euros from 14 euros;
rating buy
* PRYSMIAN
JP Morgan raises target price to 19.50 euros from 16.50
euros; rating overweight
The following companies are expected to relase results:
IMPREGILO
PIRELLI
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................