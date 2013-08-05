The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Thousands of supporters of Silvio Berlusconi protested in Rome on Sunday against a tax fraud conviction that has rocked Italy's fragile coalition, but the centre-right leader said the government must continue.

ECONOMY AND MARKET

Markit releases July service Pmi data.

COMPANIES

Bourse after-hours trading closed.

TELECOM ITALIA

British telecoms provider Vodafone Group is suing Telecom Italia for abusing its dominant position in Italy, seeking damages of more than 1 billion euros.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making the appointment of a new board necessary.

PARMALAT

French cheesemaker Lactalis, which controls dairy group Parmalat, on Friday denied media reports that it was preparing to buy out the Italian firm.

PININFARINA

The automotive design company on Friday reported a first-half net loss of 6.3 million euros, down from a profit of 35.4 million the previous year.

TENARIS

Sterne Agee raises target price to $44 from $42; rating neutral

* BUZZI UNICEM SPA

Jefferies cuts target price to 13.50 euros from 14 euros; rating buy

* PRYSMIAN

JP Morgan raises target price to 19.50 euros from 16.50 euros; rating overweight

The following companies are expected to relase results:

IMPREGILO

PIRELLI

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................