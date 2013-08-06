The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
The threat of an Italian government crisis following former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's tax fraud conviction receded
on Monday, but the situation remains volatile and could erupt
again after the summer break.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases June industrial
output data (0800 GMT) and Q2 preliminary GDP data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
Bourse after-hours trading closed.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank reports first-half results, followed by
conference call (1300 GMT) and news conference (1430 GMT).
* Pekao, Poland's no. 2 lender controlled by
Unicredit, reported a 5 percent rise in earnings in the second
quarter to 742 million zlotys ($233 million) from 704 million
zlotys a year earlier.
* FIAT
Turkish carmaker Tofas, Fiat's joint venture with Turkish
conglomerate Koc Holding KCHOL.I, posted a net profit of 109.2
million lira ($57 million) in the second quarter, down 12.4
percent from a year earlier and below a Reuters poll forecast of
126.5 million lira.
* EDISON, EDF
Italian utility Edison, owned by French group EDF
would not be the "prey" in case of consolidation in the Italian
energy sector, chief executive Bruno Lescoeur said in an
interview with Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday.
Lescoeur also said reaching an agreement with Russian gas
company Gazprom may take until 2014.
PIRELLI
Italy's Pirelli has no plans to leave Egypt, despite the
turmoil in the country, as the world's fifth-largest tyremaker
is looking to emerging markets to offset weakness in Russia and
Europe.
The tyremaker, trimmed its full-year guidance on Monday
after its net profit in the second quarter fell 17.8
percent.
IMPREGILO
The Italian builder reported a first-half net profit, up
from a loss the previous year, boosted by higher revenues and a
strong performance from its construction unit.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni must quickly adopt a
power feed system at its Taranto refinery to ensure a repeat of
the outage that occurred at the beginning of July is not
repeated, Italy's industry ministry said on
Monday.
The following companies hold board meetings on H1 results
- Drinks maker Campari Group followed by
conference call (1100 GMT)
- Small-sized lender Credito Valtellinese
- Energy group ERG
- Notebooks maker Moleskine followed by conference
call (1600 GMT)
- Yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle
followed by conference call
