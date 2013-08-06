The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The threat of an Italian government crisis following former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's tax fraud conviction receded on Monday, but the situation remains volatile and could erupt again after the summer break.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT) and Q2 preliminary GDP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank reports first-half results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT) and news conference (1430 GMT).

* Pekao, Poland's no. 2 lender controlled by Unicredit, reported a 5 percent rise in earnings in the second quarter to 742 million zlotys ($233 million) from 704 million zlotys a year earlier.

* FIAT

Turkish carmaker Tofas, Fiat's joint venture with Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding KCHOL.I, posted a net profit of 109.2 million lira ($57 million) in the second quarter, down 12.4 percent from a year earlier and below a Reuters poll forecast of 126.5 million lira.

* EDISON, EDF

Italian utility Edison, owned by French group EDF would not be the "prey" in case of consolidation in the Italian energy sector, chief executive Bruno Lescoeur said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday.

Lescoeur also said reaching an agreement with Russian gas company Gazprom may take until 2014.

PIRELLI

Italy's Pirelli has no plans to leave Egypt, despite the turmoil in the country, as the world's fifth-largest tyremaker is looking to emerging markets to offset weakness in Russia and Europe.

The tyremaker, trimmed its full-year guidance on Monday after its net profit in the second quarter fell 17.8 percent.

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder reported a first-half net profit, up from a loss the previous year, boosted by higher revenues and a strong performance from its construction unit.

ENI

Italian oil and gas group Eni must quickly adopt a power feed system at its Taranto refinery to ensure a repeat of the outage that occurred at the beginning of July is not repeated, Italy's industry ministry said on Monday.

The following companies hold board meetings on H1 results

- Drinks maker Campari Group followed by conference call (1100 GMT)

- Small-sized lender Credito Valtellinese

- Energy group ERG

- Notebooks maker Moleskine followed by conference call (1600 GMT)

- Yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle followed by conference call

