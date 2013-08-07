The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italy's economy shrank less than expected in the second
quarter, adding to signs its longest post-war recession is
bottoming out, but a simmering political crisis could yet derail
the tentative recovery.
ECONOMY
Treasury announces on Wednesday sale of short-term bills
with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 12.
Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank's
funding to Italian banks.
COMPANIES
SAIPEM
Italy's markets watchdog has challenged Saipem's
accounting practices regarding a series of contracts and may
force the Italian oil service company to book a charge of 130
million euros ($173.02 million) in its 2012
results.
A former manager of the Italian oil service group, who is at
the centre of a bribery probe relating to Algerian gas
contracts, has been arrested, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
MONTE PASCHI
The Tuscan lender releases H1 results on Wednesday.
*The lender is reviewing its plan to get the green light from
the European Commission to get loans from the Treasury, daily La
Repubblica said. This could include the closure of 100 other
branches on top of other 400 already foreseen.
FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer releases H1 results on Wednesday.
MOLESKINE
Upmarket notebook maker Moleskine expects to
increase its capital investment this year to boost growth by
expanding its e-commerce and retail business, the company said
on Tuesday.
SEAT PG
The Italian directory publisher said on Tuesday its revenues
fell by 25 percent in the first half compared with a year ago.
ITALIAN BANKS
The Italian banking association called on the government to
safeguard the country's lenders against unequal treatment when
they will fall under the European banking oversight.
TOD'S
The shoemaker releases results on Wednesday followed by
conference call.
*ERG
Italian energy group ERG confirmed its outlook for
the year on Wednesday after strong growth in its renewable
energy business boosted core earnings in the second
quarter.
*TELECOM ITALIA
HSBC cut its target price on Telecom Italia to 0.50 euros
from 0.75 euros.
Small investor association Asati has asked that the state
financing group CDP and CDP-controlled Fondo Strategico Italiano
invest directly in the equity of Telecom Italia, Asati said in a
statement.
UNILAND
A court has declared the Bologna-based company bankrupt,
Uniland said on Tuesday.
