POLITICS

* Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to release a statement by Wednesday about the consequences of a definitive tax fraud conviction for former premier Silvio Berlusconi and his ability to lead the centre right, Italian media said on Tuesday.

DEBT

The risk premia on Spanish and Italian government bonds hit their lowest in two years on Monday as a dearth of new debt sales and improving economic data favoured lower-rated bonds.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had lowered its outlook on Telecom Italia's credit ratings after the telecoms company cut its earnings guidance for 2013. 

The European Commission has raised questions about the way Italian telecoms watchdog AGCOM arrived at the changes it plans to make to wholesale broadband prices, claiming they could cramp the market's ability to decide prices in Italy.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta met on Monday with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Profumo to discuss the situation of the country's No. 3 lender, a government source said without adding details.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Monday its chairman had called a board meeting on August 19 to set a date for a shareholders meeting to appoint a new board at the bank.

SAIPEM

Algeria has issued international arrest warrants for nine individuals, including former oil minister Chakib Khelil, the official APS news agency said on Monday. The move is part of a broader corruption probe involving Italy's Saipem.

MILAN BOURSE

After-hours trading closed.

