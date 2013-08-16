The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA - Siena mayor Bruno
Valentini reiterated in comments published in Il Sole 24 Ore on
Thursday that foreign investors were willing to buy stakes in
the Tuscan bank off its key shareholder the MPS Foundation.
Foreign investors are "welcome, if they exist," MPS Chairman
Alessandro Profumo was quoted as saying in Thursday's Corriere
della Sera.
Speaking in Siena at an event organised by Italy's PD party,
Profumo also said he was confident - but not certain - MPS would
be able to repay the state aid it has received, Corriere wrote.
The Siena mayor said any names of prospective buyers could
be unveiled only once the Foundation had appointed its new top
executives.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported that the renewal of the Foundation's
top ranks would take some time with a meeting scheduled for Aug.
20 unlikely to yield results.
ENEL - Romania is seeking damage compensation
worth at least 715 million euros in its dispute with Enel
triggered by the Italian utility's refusal to buy a further 13.3
percent of its Electrica Muntenia Sud unit off the government,
MF reported on Thursday.
UBI.MI - Three of the group's bank units have
modified their statutes in order to have fewer board members as
UBI moves to cut costs, MF reported on Thursday.
TELECOM ITALIA - The sale of its La7 television
channel will have a negative impact of around 130 million euros
on the telecoms group's 2013 earnings, a company document
published on Wednesday showed.
MILAN- Equity futures and options expire on Friday. Bourse
after-hours trading closed.
ECONOMY
Asian stocks were weaker, while U.S. Treasury yields held
near two-year highs as signs of improvement in the U.S. job
market and rising consumer prices cemented expectations that the
Federal Reserve will start reducing its stimulus next month.
German bond yields hit their highest since March 2012 on
Thursday as an improved economic outlook for the euro zone
prompted investors to dump the safe-haven paper.
POLITICS
Deeply polarised Egypt braced for renewed confrontation on
Friday after the Muslim Brotherhood called for a nationwide
march of millions to show anger at a ferocious security
crackdown on Islamists in which hundreds were killed.
Silvio Berlusconi is likely to request an official pardon
for a tax fraud conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after
President Giorgio Napolitano warned his party to stop its
threats to bring down Italy's government over the sentence.
