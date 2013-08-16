The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

No Italian daily newspaper is published on Friday following a national holiday on Aug. 15.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA - Siena mayor Bruno Valentini reiterated in comments published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday that foreign investors were willing to buy stakes in the Tuscan bank off its key shareholder the MPS Foundation.

Foreign investors are "welcome, if they exist," MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo was quoted as saying in Thursday's Corriere della Sera.

Speaking in Siena at an event organised by Italy's PD party, Profumo also said he was confident - but not certain - MPS would be able to repay the state aid it has received, Corriere wrote.

The Siena mayor said any names of prospective buyers could be unveiled only once the Foundation had appointed its new top executives.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported that the renewal of the Foundation's top ranks would take some time with a meeting scheduled for Aug. 20 unlikely to yield results.

ENEL - Romania is seeking damage compensation worth at least 715 million euros in its dispute with Enel triggered by the Italian utility's refusal to buy a further 13.3 percent of its Electrica Muntenia Sud unit off the government, MF reported on Thursday.

UBI.MI - Three of the group's bank units have modified their statutes in order to have fewer board members as UBI moves to cut costs, MF reported on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA - The sale of its La7 television channel will have a negative impact of around 130 million euros on the telecoms group's 2013 earnings, a company document published on Wednesday showed.

MILAN- Equity futures and options expire on Friday. Bourse after-hours trading closed.

ECONOMY

Asian stocks were weaker, while U.S. Treasury yields held near two-year highs as signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising consumer prices cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will start reducing its stimulus next month.

German bond yields hit their highest since March 2012 on Thursday as an improved economic outlook for the euro zone prompted investors to dump the safe-haven paper.

POLITICS

Deeply polarised Egypt braced for renewed confrontation on Friday after the Muslim Brotherhood called for a nationwide march of millions to show anger at a ferocious security crackdown on Islamists in which hundreds were killed.

Silvio Berlusconi is likely to request an official pardon for a tax fraud conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after President Giorgio Napolitano warned his party to stop its threats to bring down Italy's government over the sentence.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................