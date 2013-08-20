The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY POLITICS AND MARKETS
Italian shares led European bourses lower on Monday as
reports of a rift opening up in Rome's coalition government
triggered some profit taking on the region's best-performing
index in the past month.
Silvio Berlusconi, convicted for tax fraud earlier this
month, said in a Facebook message he is and will continue to be
the leader of Italy's centre-right party. Italy's Senate could
decide in September to expel him.
COMPANIES
Bourse after-hours trading closed.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Several Italian newspaper say former European Central Bank
board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi is a candidate to become
chairman of the banking foundation that is the biggest
shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
* FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it had
renewed a commercial cooperation agreement with Brazilian bank
Itau Unibanco to support its sales operations in
Brazil, one of the company's biggest markets outside Italy.
Italy Industry Minister saked Fiat on Monday to hike its
investments in Italy.
*TELECOM ITALIA
The EU Commission says that the investigation of Italian
telecoms watchdog AGCOM into the planned spinoff of the
fixed-line network of Telecom Italia could take up to 2015, Il
Sole 24 Ore said, citing an EU letter.
CARIGE
The mid-tier lender said on Monday its shareholders would
meet on Sept. 30 to appoint a new board after a majority of its
directors resigned this month.
UBI BANCA
The Italian bank said it had agreed to sell its Swiss unit
Banque de Depots et de Gestion SA to Geneva-based Banque Cramer
& Cie SA as it strives to streamline its structure and dispose
of non-strategic assets.
ITALCEMENTI
Moody's downgraded on Monday the Italian cement maker's
rating to 'Ba3' and said it was concerned by its earnings
concentration in four countries including Egypt, which is
enduring a bloody internal conflict.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The mid-tier lender expects a modest turnaround in the
battered Italian economy only from next year and sees a
continued negative impact on banks' operating margins from
worsening credit risk, it said in a company document on Monday.
ASR.MI
The Italian Serie A team said on Monday it had bought Ivory
Coast striker Gervinho from Arsenal for 8 million euros ($10.68
million).
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................