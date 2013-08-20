The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY POLITICS AND MARKETS

Italian shares led European bourses lower on Monday as reports of a rift opening up in Rome's coalition government triggered some profit taking on the region's best-performing index in the past month.

Silvio Berlusconi, convicted for tax fraud earlier this month, said in a Facebook message he is and will continue to be the leader of Italy's centre-right party. Italy's Senate could decide in September to expel him.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Several Italian newspaper say former European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi is a candidate to become chairman of the banking foundation that is the biggest shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

* FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it had renewed a commercial cooperation agreement with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco to support its sales operations in Brazil, one of the company's biggest markets outside Italy.

Italy Industry Minister saked Fiat on Monday to hike its investments in Italy.

*TELECOM ITALIA

The EU Commission says that the investigation of Italian telecoms watchdog AGCOM into the planned spinoff of the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia could take up to 2015, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing an EU letter.

CARIGE

The mid-tier lender said on Monday its shareholders would meet on Sept. 30 to appoint a new board after a majority of its directors resigned this month.

UBI BANCA

The Italian bank said it had agreed to sell its Swiss unit Banque de Depots et de Gestion SA to Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie SA as it strives to streamline its structure and dispose of non-strategic assets.

ITALCEMENTI

Moody's downgraded on Monday the Italian cement maker's rating to 'Ba3' and said it was concerned by its earnings concentration in four countries including Egypt, which is enduring a bloody internal conflict.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The mid-tier lender expects a modest turnaround in the battered Italian economy only from next year and sees a continued negative impact on banks' operating margins from worsening credit risk, it said in a company document on Monday.

ASR.MI

The Italian Serie A team said on Monday it had bought Ivory Coast striker Gervinho from Arsenal for 8 million euros ($10.68 million).

