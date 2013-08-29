The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Italy's government reached a deal on Wednesday to reform an
unpopular property tax, easing a source of persistent tension
which had threatened to split the fragile coalition of
traditional rivals from the left and right.
Italian bond yields dipped on Wednesday as Rome was seen
close to scrapping a controversial property tax in an effort to
calm tensions within the country's ruling coalition.
PUBLIC DEBT
The Treasury auctions on Thursday a new five-year bond
maturing in Dec. 2018 for 2.5-3.5 billion euros and tap its
10-year March 2024 bond for 1.75-2.5 billion euros.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose slightly at auction
on Wednesday as investors remained wary of turmoil in the
country's fragile ruling coalition, ahead of a more challenging
sale of longer-dated bonds on Thursday.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases August consumer
confidence data (0800 GMT), August business confidence data
(0900 GMT) and July wage inflation data (1000 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
* Telco, the holding company that controls the telecoms
incumbent, could raise fresh capital by converting all or part
of 1.65 billion euros in debt it owes to its shareholders, la
Repubblica reported without citing sources. The paper adds a
decision must be taken by November, when outstanding credit
lines worth 1.05 billion euros must be refinanced or reimbursed.
EU telecoms chief Neelie Kroes has scrapped a draft proposal
to cut wholesale roaming fees by as much as 90 percent, a
European Commission document seen by Reuters showed, following
criticism from major telecom companies.
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
State-controlled financing group CDP could be involved in
buying stakes in Finmeccanica units Ansaldo Energia and Ansaldo
STS, Il Giornale said, citing rumours.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's CEO could meet with EU competition head Joaquin
Almunia at a conference in Cernobbio on Sept 6-7 to discuss
changes to the bank's restructuring plan, Corriera della Sera
said. A request to shut down proprietary trading and close out
its exposure to Italian governement bonds is considered
unreasonable, it said, citing a source. The bank, which is
trying to wrap up discussions with the EU in 2-3 weeks, could
cut more branches, it said.
ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable energy company has won three contracts in the
wind power sector in Brazil, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Enel
CEO Fulvio Conti.
PRELIOS
Italian property firm Prelios said on Wednesday it posted a
net loss in the first six months of 64 million euros, weighed
down by writedowns and financial charges.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli said on
Wednesday its core earnings in the first half rose 19.7 percent
because of strong retail growth in the United States, Europe and
China.
* IPO MONCLER
Given debt of 230 million euros, the luxury down jacket
maker could be worth 2.3-2.4 billion euros in its IPO, IL Sole
24 Ore said. Moncler will start filing for its listing in
September and could debut in November, it said.
The following companies release H1 results:
Ascopiave
Camfin
Exor
Salvatore Ferragamo followed by conference call,
Conference call on H1 results for:
Iren
Prelios (0800 GMT)
