The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Milan, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits EXPO 2015.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The CEO of the Italian telecom incumbent will meet Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore in Paris on Wednesday to discuss the idea of a merger between Tim Brasil and GVT, the Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The new chairman of the bank's foundation Marcello Clarich believes that to exercise influence over the bank stable alliances are needed and in this light the foundation's pact with Fintech and BTG Pactual is strategic, Il Sole 24 said citing Clarich.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo is hunting for acquisitions and is still mulling whether to move its headquarters out of recession-hit Italy, the group's head told the FT in an interview on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

The bank said on Tuesday it will proceed with the early repayment of state-guaranteed liabilities worth an overall 335 million euros. * The chairman of unlisted Popolare di Vicenza Gianni Zonin said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore he did not rule out looking again at a tieup with Banca Etruria but added the offer his bank made last May was to be considered superceded. Zonin said the bank would probably make an offer in September for local bank Cassa di Ferrara.

ROBERTO CAVALLI

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli is in talks to sell a majority stake in his eponymous fashion house to VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia's second largest lender, VTB Bank, two sources close to the company said.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................