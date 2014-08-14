The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi confirmed on Wednesday that he met European Central Bank President Mario Draghi this week, just days after Draghi urged faster action to overhaul Italy's economy.

Renzi visits cities of Naples, Reggio Calanria, Palermo.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Cobra and Montefibre are delisted, effective today.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano met Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore on Wednesday to discuss an offer for the French group's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Deutsche Bank is the frontrunner in talks to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 300-400 million euros from Banco Popolare, MF said, adding that the Italian bank aims to reach a deal in Semptember.

ILVA

ArcelorMittal has presented a non-binding expression of interest for ILVA, paving the way for the start of talks to buy the troubled Italian steel maker, Corriere della Sera reported.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................