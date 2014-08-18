The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian telecoms group is preparing to offer up to 7
billion euros ($9.4 billion) to outbid Spain's Telefonica
in the race to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian
broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.
Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday said Vivendi chief
Vincent Bollore would be "very interested" in taking a stake in
Telecom Italia, through a "Telco 2" holding with Italian
shareholders but without Spanish group Telefonica. As
part of the deal, Vivendi would get a 20 percent stake in
Telecom Italia, several Italian newspapers said on Sunday citing
Brazilian media.
La Repubblica daily said on Saturday that Brazilian
antitrust regulators may set conditions for Telefonica's bid for
GVT.
La Stampa daily said on Saturday Telecom Italia's board
could meet on Aug. 25 to discuss the offer for GVT.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday Telecom Italia would cut its
stake in Telecom Brasil to 50 percent fron 67 percent as part of
a deal with Vivendi.
* La Stampa wrote on Monday that Telecom Italia's and Tim
Brasil's boards could meet on Aug.25 to discuss the offer for
GVT.
FINMECCANICA
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier BBDb.TO and
Japanese industrial giant Hitachi 6501.T are the two
frontrunners to buy Finmeccanica's rail subsidiaries, several
sources close to the auction process said.
Bourse After Hours market closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................