The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Monday that
he would resign after suffering a resounding defeat in a
referendum over constitutional reform, leaving the euro zone's
third-largest economy in political limbo.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella told Renzi to put his
planned resignation on hold until parliament had approved the
2017 budget, which could be done as early as Friday.
The United States maintains an important relationship with
Italy and the impact of a referendum over constitutional reform
remains to be seen, the White House said on Monday.
Ratings agency Fitch said Italy referendum increases
political uncertainty.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.
Italy's borrowing costs rose on Monday after Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a crushing
referendum defeat, although expectations that a snap election
would be averted helped contain the sell-off.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The head of the euro zone banking watchdog, the Single
Resolution Board (SRB), said on Monday that Italian banking
markets remained calm after the prime minister resigned and she
saw no need for her agency's involvement.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
(*) Measures to allow state aid Monte dei Paschi are ready but
will depend on political developments in coming days, sources
familiar with the matter said. The Tuscan lender is looking at
the idea of a precautionary recapitalisation which would avoid
the triggering of European bail-in rules, one source
added.
The take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of
the lender's rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion
euros ($1.11 billion), the bank said in a statement on
Monday.
A 5 billion euro ($5.33 billion) rescue plan for Monte dei
Paschi hung by a thread on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's defeat in a referendum and pledge to resign.
The banks working on backing the 5 billion euro cash call
will take a decision on the operation in three to four days when
the political situation is clearer, sources close to the matter
said on Monday.
Shares in the troubled lender closed down 4.2 percent on
Monday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCA POPOLARE DI
MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE, INTESA SANPAOLO
, UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT
Expected to hold board meetings.
ENI
Russian oil firm Rosneft opened the books for a
600 billion rouble ($9.4 billion) bond sale on Monday to raise
money for foreign projects, and said it was interested in an
offshore concession in Egypt.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Board meeting to appoint new CEO.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
Former CEO of Monte dei Paschi Fabrizio Viola is set to be
appointed the chief executive of both Popolare di Vicenza and
Veneto Banca, several papers said.
EXOR
The holding company said Italy's bourse had approved the
listing of Exor NV ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico
Azionario and the latter will start trading on the MTA as of
Dec. 12.
MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA
Starts bond conversion into ordinary shares, ends on Nov.
29, 2019.
PRADA
Prosecutors in Milan have asked a judge to drop a tax
investigation involving Italian fashion house Prada's chief
executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and co-CEO Patrizio
Bertelli, sources told Reuters on Monday.
FASTWEB
News conference with CEO Alberto Calcagno (1030 GMT).
Fastweb agreed to purchase Tiscali's business branch for 45
million euros, to be paid in cash and services provided by
Fastweb. Fastweb also agreed to lease Tiscali's 3.5 Ghz spectrum
to deploy an innovative convergent network in major Italian
cities, the two companies said in a joint statement.
MEDIACONTECH
Europa Investimenti Special Situations said it had launched
a bid on a 21.1 percent stake in Italy's Mediacontech it does
not yet own at 0.4734 euros per share, subject to any potential
adjustments.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................