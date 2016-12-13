The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
unveiled his government on Monday, keeping almost all the
outgoing ministers in place in a sign of continuity aimed at
reassuring financial markets.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October industrial output (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Commission is ready to discuss with Italy a
variety of possible solutions to problems in the country's
banking sector, the vice president of the EU executive said on
Monday.
UNICREDIT
Board meeting on strategic review.
(*) Italy's largest bank said on Tuesday it would raise 13
billion euros ($13.83 billion) in the country's biggest share
issue to clean up its balance sheet and boost longer-term
profitability.
The lender said the ECB had set its minimum 2017
transitional CET1 ratio requirement at 8.75 percent.
Amundi is to buy rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit
for 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), a deal that will extend
the French asset manager's reach in Europe and bring in much
needed capital for the Italian bank.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy is ready to pump capital into Monte dei Paschi di
Siena if the ailing bank fails to get the 5 billion euros ($5.3
billion) it needs to remain in business from private investors,
a Treasury source said on Monday.
Italy's market regulator Consob has only received
"preliminary and generic" information regarding Monte dei
Paschi's board meeting on Sunday which sought to breathe new
life into a privately-funded rescue plan, a source close to the
watchdog said on Monday.
(*) Ongoing attempts to see through a privately funded
rescue of Monte dei Paschi are partly aimed at shielding the
bank's top executives from damages requests were the lender to
be bailed out by the state with losses imposed on its investors,
Corriere della Sera reported.
Italy has yet to reach an accord with the European
Commission over how to reimburse retail bondholders in Monte dei
Paschi if the state stepped in to rescue the bank, the paper
said.
MEDIASET
Vivendi said on Monday it holds just over 3 percent of
Mediaset and could raise that to as much as 20 percent in a move
the Italian broadcaster's top investor called a first step
towards launching a hostile takeover bid for the
company.
ENEL
The energy group sees no change to its ultrafast broadband
plans following the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
CEO Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of a
conference.
ENI
The Italian energy company will sell a 30 percent stake in
its giant Egyptian offshore gas field Zohr to Russia's Rosneft
for $1.575 billion, pressing ahead with asset sales to fund
investments and offset weak oil prices.
POSTE ITALIANE
Moody's has changed the company's outlook to 'negative' from
'stable' and affirmed it's 'Baa2' rating.
GENERALI
The insurer has named Marco Sesana Italy country manager and
Timothy Ryan new group chief investment officer.
UBI BANCA
UBI said the ECB has fixed the minimum 2017 phased-in CET 1
ratio requirement for the lender at 7.5 percent.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said that ECB has set its 2017 minimum CET 1
ratio requirement at 7.25 percent.
AMPLIFON
The company said Ugo Giorcelli had resigned from his
position as CFO.
INNOVATEC
Bond holders' meeting (1030 GMT).
OPENJOBMETIS
Celebrates first year of IPO with CEO Rosario Rasizza (1130
GMT).
AC MILAN
Serie A club AC Milan holds shareholders' meeting (0930
GMT).
The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC
Milan is expected to pay an agreed second 100 million-euro ($106
million) deposit by Tuesday, a day later than originally
scheduled, two sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
