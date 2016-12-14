The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni won an initial vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after laying out a limited programme for his new government.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Mediaset's top shareholder Finivest said on Tuesday it had bought 27.6 million of shares in the Italian broadcaster and had rights to buy 14 million more on Wednesday to reach 39.775 percent of the group's voting capital.

French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset by saying Vivendi could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.

Vivendi, led by chairman and biggest shareholder Bollore, said on Tuesday it had raised its Mediaset stake to 12.3 percent.

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has given to the bank until Feb 28 to present a plan to cut non-performing loans.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said it had received an official communication from the European Central Bank on Tuesday rejecting its request for more time to raise capital.

Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday it had lowered Monte dei Paschi di Siena's senior long-term rating to B (low) from B (high).

UNICREDIT

The bank has raised the bar for other Italian banks by announcing a radical clean-up of its balance sheet through the sale of bad loans worth 17.7 billion euros ($19 billion).

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah attends prize-giving ceremony (1330 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Bond holders' meetings.

METHORIOS CAPITAL

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).

MITTEL

Board meeting on FY results (ending on Sept. 30, 2016).

OVS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................