COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The troubled lender will offer new shares for sale between
Monday and Thursday in a last ditch attempt to raise 5 billion
euros ($5.2 billion) by the end of the year and avoid a state
bailout.
The Italian Treasury, which has 4 percent of the bank, is
ready to take part in the lender's 5 billion euro capital
increase, taking "a significantly higher stake", avoiding state
aid rules, La Stampa said on Saturday.
(*) The Treasury could spend up to 700 million euros to take
part in Monte dei Paschi's cash call and help the lender
complete its privately-funded capital raising plan, La Stampa
said on Monday.
The bank's board is expected to hold an extraordinary
meeting in Milan on Monday. It will meet again on Friday in
Siena to assess the outcome of the this week's offer.
(*) A Chinese fund has approached the Tuscan lender over a
potential investment worth between 300-500 million euros, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Monday.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office could buy into Monte dei Paschi's
cash call, La Repubblica reported on Monday citing financial
sources.
Poste and Anima Holding could be interested in buying asset
manager Aletti Gestielle from Banco Popolare,
Mediobanca Securities analyst Gianluca Ferraris told La
Repubblica's Affari & Finanza on Monday.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
The government is ready to ask parliament for a green light
to increase public debt in case it needs to grant state aid to
Monte dei Paschi and other small banks, several Italian
newspaper said. The government will likely earmark 15 billion
euros to help ailing banks.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
Vivendi denied on Saturday it was planning to take over
Mediaset after buying a fifth of the Italian broadcaster in a
move that has riled the government and stoked an ongoing row
between the companies over a pay-TV deal.
Mediaset said on Saturday there were no talks under way with
Vivendi after the two CEOs met on Friday. It confirmed its job
was to look after the best interests of the company and all its
shareholders, not just those holding 20 percent.
Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri reiterated on Saturday
that the Vivendi move was hostile.
Industry Minister Carlo Calenda has told the head of Vivendi
hat Rome is unhappy with the French media company's hostile
stake-building in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a source close
to the matter said.
Several newspapers said on Saturday Fininvest was looking
into the idea of having Vivendi's 20 percent stake in Mediaset
seized on grounds the French group's behaviour in recent months
depressed shares allowing it to buy in cheaply.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
Italy's highest court on Friday ordered a re-trial of former
top executives at defence group Leonardo Finmeccanica over
allegations of bribery in a 2010 contract to provide a dozen
helicopters to the Indian government.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia said on Saturday reports on a return to
paying a dividend were "completely unfounded"
The telecoms group said on Friday it had decided to start
producing premium content for ultra-band in an effort to win
more fibre clients with a wider product offer.
(*) PIQUADRO
The group could look at a new acquisition in the second half
of next year, Piquadro CEO told CorrierEconomia on Monday.
UBI BANCA
UBI could sign by the end of the week the deal to buy three
of the four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in
November 2015, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, adding the
bank's supervisory and management board could meet in the first
half of the week. UBI would raise 400-500 million euros in a
share issue to support the acquisition and Italy's resolution
would put another 200-300 million euros.
ITALMOBILIARE, EDISON
Infrastructure fund F2i will partner with the Pesenti
family's holding company Italmobiliare in the 1 billion euro
investment needed to take a 20-25 percent stake in energy group
Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The consortium should
be equally controlled by both partners but F2i's stake could
also be slightly bigger, the paper said.
ENEL
A board meeting on Monday is set to call a shareholder
meeting for Dec. 20-22 to approve the planned merger of Enel
Open Fiber and Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The Italian bank on Friday the European Central Bank had
asked it to improve its liquidity position and assess all
options to cut its stock of bad loans as it readies a new
business plan.
Veneto Banca said on Friday the European Central Bank had
lifted the minimum requirement for a key liquidity indicator at
the regional bank and asked it to cut its problem loans.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Shareholders in the cooperative bank could meet again
mid-January to vote its transformation into a joint-stock
company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, adding the lender
may try to set a up a holding company with a cooperative status.
GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
PREMUDA
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly
dividend.
TE WIND
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
