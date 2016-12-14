The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni won an initial vote
of confidence in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after
laying out a limited programme for his new government, which
might only survive a few months.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
MEDIASET
Top shareholder Finivest said on Tuesday it had bought 27.66
million shares in the Italian broadcaster and had rights to buy
another 14.0 million on Wednesday to reach 39.775 percent of the
group's voting capital.
Vivendi, led by chairman and biggest shareholder Bollore,
said on Tuesday it had raised its Mediaset stake to 12.3
percent.
French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a
battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset by saying Vivendi could
buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a
hostile takeover bid.
(*) The Berlusconi family will meet on Wednesday to discuss
how to proceed and positions among Silvio Berlusconi's five
children may diverge, la Repubblica reported.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The troubled Italian lender confirmed on Tuesday that the
European Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to
raise capital, a move that piles pressure on the Italian
government to inject money into the bank.
Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday it had lowered
Monte dei Paschis senior long-term rating to B (low) from B
(high).
(*) Italy's market regulator Consob is unlikely to give the
bank an answer on Wednesday over its proposal to reopen its
debt-to-equity swap offer, despite having received the
additional information it had asked Monte dei Paschi to provide,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) Consob is set to meet over the issue on Wednesday
afternoon and also on Thursday, Il Messaggero reported adding
the regulator may give an answer as early as Wednesday.
UNICREDIT
The bank has raised the bar for other Italian lender by
announcing a radical clean-up of its balance sheet through the
sale of bad loans worth 17.7 billion euros ($19 billion).
BANCA CARIGE
The European Central Bank has given the bank until Feb 28 to
present a plan to cut non-performing loans.
BANKS
Moody's changed the outlook on the Italian banking sector to
"negative" from "stable" due to increasing capital needs and
weakening confidence.
(*) IPOs
A potential IPO of bad loan management company doBank could
happen in the first half of next year, MF said, adding that the
group is considering a double listing in Milan and London.
The IPO of rocket propulsion specialist Avio is expected to
happen in March, MF said.
ATLANTIA
Bondholders' meeting
METHORIOS CAPITAL
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT)
MITTEL
Board meeting on FY results (ending on Sept. 30, 2016)
OVS
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage).............PG.MI
20 biggest losers (in percentage)..............PL.MI
FTSE IT allshare index .FTITLMS
FTSE Mib index........ .FTMIB
FTSE Allstars index... .FTSTAR
FTSE Mid Cap index.... .FTITMC
Block trades.......... .BLK.MI
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................EUR/EQUITY
FTSEurofirst 300 index...............................FTEU3
DJ STOXX index.......................................STOXX
Top 10 STOXX sectors............................PGL.STOXXS
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors.......................PGL.STOXXES
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors....................PGL.FTEU3S
Top 25 European pct gainers........................PG.PEUR
Top 25 European pct losers.........................PL.PEUR
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones................DJI Wall Street report ......N
Nikkei 225..............N225 Tokyo report.............T
FTSE 100................FTSE London report............L
Xetra DAX..............GDAXI Frankfurt market stories.F
CAC-40..................FCHI Paris market stories....PA
World Indices.....................................0#.INDEX
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........EQUITYPOLL1
Western European IPO diary..........................WEUIPO
European Asset Allocation........................EUR/ASSET
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............TOP/EQE
Main currency report:...............................FRX/
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)