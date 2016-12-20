The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian government decided on Monday to seek parliamentary approval to borrow 20 billion euros to underwrite the stability of its wobbly banking sector, starting with a likely bail-out of No. 3 lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as early as this week.

(*) Take-up by retail bondholders of a debt-to-equity conversion offer that Monte dei Paschi has extended until 1300 GMT on Wednesday totalled 150-200 million euros on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. This is on top of 1 billion euros the offer already raised from institutional investors and in line with the bank's overall target of 1.8 billion euros.

(*) Qatar's wealth fund appears to be no longer interested in investing 1 billion euros in the bank's capital increase, Corriere della Sera and MF reported.

(*) In the event of a precautionary recapitalisation, the government may invest more than 5 billion euros into Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera reported.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore added pressure on Italian tycoon Silvio Berlusconi on Monday as the French media giant said it would beef up its stake in Mediaset up to the threshold triggering an all-share bid.

Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest, which holds 38.3 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said on Monday it had filed a market abuse complaint against Vivendi with national market authority Consob.

In a later statement, after Vivendi said it had raised its stake, Fininvest said other legal actions, criminal and civil, would be taken.

Italy market watchdog Consob said it was examining all aspects of the Mediaset-Vivendi case, and could call in the various sides involved for a hearing.

Mediaset holds a board meeting on Tuesday.

(*) Consob has called in Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine for a hearing in Rome which could take place as early as this week, Corriere della Sera reported.

UNICREDIT

Moody's affirmed UniCredit's Baa1/P-2 debt and deposit ratings and ba1 standalone BCA; outlook stable.

(*) UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah has been given a mandate to agree to buy the three rescued banks Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti and a memorandum of understanding could be signed this week or the next, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SIAS

Bond holders' meeting (1000 GMT).

