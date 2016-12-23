The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 29.
The Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 6.5 billion
euros in six-month BOT bills at auction on Dec. 28.
Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it faced higher debt
redemptions next year compared to 2016 under tougher market
conditions due to less expansionary monetary policies and
political developments in Italy.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The board of Monte dei Paschi approved a request for state
aid on Friday after declaring a failure its plan to raise 5
billion euros ($5.2 billion) from investors.
The Italian government approved a decree early on Friday
setting up a 20 billion euro fund to help ailing lenders and
opening the way for the rescue of Monte dei Paschi.
(*) Trading in Monte dei Paschi shares, derivatives and 10 bonds
has been suspended Friday, the Italian bourse said.
(*) The bank's board will remain in place, the business plan
will be along the same lines as the present one and a partner
will be sought within 18 months at most allowing the Treasury to
exit, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The bank will probably close more
branches and introduce more early retirements, it said, adding
the securitisation of bad loans could be delayed to the end of
the first quarter.
MEDIASET
Vivendi raised its stake in Mediaset further on Thursday, to
28.8 percent, while Italian politicians voiced their concerns
over what the French media group's intentions might be regarding
the Italian TV broadcaster.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian government is considering a plan for state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy a stake in Telecom
Italia to counter the ambitions of French businessman Vincent
Bollore, La Stampa daily said on Friday.
(*) Bollore could ask for the size of the Telecom Italia board
to be reduced to 11 from 16 at the next shareholder meeting to
strengthen Vivendi's grip on the group, MF said.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank said on Thursday it had picked the
bookerunners of its upcoming 13 billion euro share issue.
(*) UNIPOL, BANCO POPOLARE
Talks over renewal of the bancassurance agreement between
the two companies have been put on hold till January, Il Sole 24
Ore said.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The bank's board met on Thursday to confirm the aim of
selling a first tranche of sour loans up to 1.4 billion euros,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
The EU has said a second meeting between Germany and Italy
over Dieselgate will be held soon, MF said.
STEFANEL
The ailing clothing retailer said on Thursday it had
received a non-binding expression of interest from Oxy Capital
Italia and Attestor Capital as part of a plan to relaunch the
group via a debt restructuring and a capital injection.
POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The Italian bank said on Thursday it had completed a 150
million euro bad loan sale.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
A mandatory buyout offer by Eolo Energia starts on Friday
and is set to run until Jan. 16.
M&C
M&A said on Thursday it had signed an accord to buy a 23.5
stake in Gruppo Treofan from ELQ Investors and a further 22.6
percent stake from Mercedes Partners raising its overall stake
to 87.7 percent.
EXPRIVIA
The company said on Thursday it had reach a preliminary deal
to take a majority stake in Italtel.
PARMALAT
Parmalat said on Thursday it would receive 16 million euros
under a settlement deal it had reached with Tetra Pak in order
to drop any claims related to the dispute.
ALITALIA
Italy's Alitalia has approved a short-term financing deal
and a new industrial plan that will include job cuts, it said on
Thursday, as the loss-making flagship carrier steps up efforts
to sustain its business.
Bourse After Hours market closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................