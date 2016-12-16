The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
Rome, "Rome Investment Forum - Financing Long Term Europe"
starts (to Dec. 17). Expected attendees include Bank of Italy
Deputy Governor Valeria Sannucci, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan, (0845 GMT).
Milan, conference on "Banks in the European Union" with four
rescued banks Chairman Roberto Nicastro at Cattolica University
(1600 GMT).
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is still mulling whether to
invest in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5-billion euros capital
raise, a source close to the matter said.
Italy's market watchdog Consob has approved the reopening of
a debt swap offer by Monte dei Paschi, a crucial plank of a
last-ditch attempt by the lender to raise 5 billion euros, a
source close to the matter said on Thursday.
(*) Monte dei Paschi has opened its offer for a debt to equity
conversion, a major part of a privately-funded rescue of the
troubled bank, to retail investors.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's communications regulator AGCOM said any operation
aimed at concentrating control of Mediaset and Telecom Italia
could be illegal, adding it would proceed in acquiring all key
information on the "operation under way".
Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni said he considers Mediaset
and the telecommunications sector as important and will monitor
it against hostile takeovers, but this should not be interpreted
as an undue interference.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, agreed on
Thursday to pay a $235 million fine to New York state's
financial regulator for anti-money laundering failures and
violations of bank secrecy laws, officials said.
The lender says it will book in Q4 a $235 million fine from
settlement with New York State Department of Financial Services.
Will also book a positive impact of 260 million euros from real
estate asset sales.
INSURANCE SECTOR
Insurers may have to scrap dividends after a test of their
ability to withstand severe market shocks uncovered a 160
billion euro hole in balance sheets, the EU's insurance watchdog
(EIOPA) said on Thursday.
EIOPA said the impact on Italy was more contained. In a
pre-stress "baseline" scenario the insurance sector has a
relatively high Solvency ratio of 243 percent.
ENI
A group of oil guards in Libya said on Thursday they had
reopened a long blockaded pipeline leading from the major oil
fields of Sharara and El Feel, but an oil worker said a separate
group had prevented a production restart at El Feel.
TENARIS
Tenaris is to sell its North American electric conduit
business to Nucor.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Salvatore Ferragamo said Ugo Giorcelli is to replace Ernesto
Greco as CFO from March 15.
Milan Stock Exchange revises FTSEMIB index.
OPENJOBMETIS
Board meeting on 2016 outlook.
