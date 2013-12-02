The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian-Israeli summit (1100 GMT).

ECONOMY

The European single currency will remain at risk if Europe is not able press ahead with closer political and economic union, the governor of the Bank of Italy said in an interview published on Sunday.

Markit releases November PMI manufacturing (0843 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA * The Italian telecoms group said on Monday there were no contacts with potential buyers for its Brazilian unit and had no plans to sell or merge TIM Participacoes, dismissing press speculation about a possible deal.

Telefonica is considering merging its Brazil unit Vivo with the Italian incumbent's Tim Brasil, Sunday's Il Messaggero said. The idea follows comments by Brazil's antitrust that the Spanish group's move to take control of Telecom Italia breached commitments taken with it in 2010. The move would mean Telecom Italia would not have to sell its Brazil unit, the paper said.

* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Italy's top two banks will boost their core capital through the sale of 49 percent of payment services group SIA.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Lazard, the advisor of the bank's main foundation shareholder, has sounded out the Qatar sovereign fund about buying foundation shares in the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The paper added however it was unlikely the fund would accept unless the shares were sold at a steep discount. * The bank said it would raise around 37 million euros in gross terms from selling 5.8 percent of SIA. 

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Bank of Italy has expressed doubts on the liquidity situation at the bank as well as raising questions on governance issues and the capital increase, Il Messaggero said on Saturday citing a letter from the central bank.

* ASTALDI

The construction group said it had won a contract in Canada worth around S945 million.

BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE PASCHI, UNICREDIT

The non-performing loan market in Italy is attracting investor attention, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Monte Paschi is mulling selling bad loans to U.S. group Fortress of around 2 billion euros while Banco Popolare is talking with various parties, including Deutsche Bank, for a 1 billion euro portfolio. UniCredit is looking to sell a stake in its Credit Management Bank unit and one interested party is Blackstone.

ENI

The energy regulator has opened an inquiry into Eni over potentially obstructing competition by sending final settlement bills to some clients more than 6 weeks after the client changed supplier. Eni, claiming the reasons were technical and often beyond its control, said delays in sending the final bill did not hinder a client's wish to change supplier.

SNAM, TERNA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti expects to cash in around 3 billion euros by June 2014 from the sale of minority stakes in gas and power grid networks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

FIAT

The Italian Transport Ministry releases November car sales (1700 GMT).

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility is ready to review its business plan when it presents full-year results next March after achieving debt and cost cutting targets earlier than expected, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The paper also said A2A had recently completed a 10-year private placement for 300 million euros.

ALITALIA

An Alitalia delegation flew to Russia on Friday to sound out the real intentions of Russian airline Aeroflot with regard to the ailing Italian carrier, several papers said on Saturday citing Italian news agency Agi.

In an interview in Saturday's Sole 24 Ore infrastructure minister Maurizio Lupi said the government was counting on interested parties which had previously held off because of the presence of Air France KLM coming forward.

VERSACE

Italy's state private equity fund, which last year struck a deal with Qatar to invest in Italian fashion, has emerged as frontrunner to buy a minority stake in family-owned Versace estimated to be worth as much as 850 million euros, the Financial Times said on Sunday in its online edition.

GEMINA

Shares are delisted.

MONCLER IPO-MON.MI

In the first two days of the IPO the retail offer was already covered three times while the institutional offer was 15 times covered, Il Giornale said on Saturday.

Italian down jacket maker Moncler holds a roadshow presentation (0930 GMT).

