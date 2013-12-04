The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta dismissed signs of growing tension in his government on Tuesday, ahead of a confidence vote next week to confirm his new majority after Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party quit the ruling coalition.

Letta also criticised European Commissioner Olli Rehn for expressing scepticism about Italy's ability to respect pledges to cut its public debt.

Letta meets European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday (1800 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases November service Pmi data (0843 GMT). * Credit rating firms need more proof that political instability will not return to Italy before upgrading the country's outlook as they have done for Spain, Cyprus and Greece, Italy's Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told the Wall Street Journal.

The minister also said the ousting of Silvio Berlusconi from parliament should make it easier for government to push through much-needed economic reforms. Saccomanni added he saw zero risk of a breakup of the euro zone.

While he expected the euro to remain strong because of "structural factors", the more relaxed monetary and fiscal policies by the European Central Bank and among eurozone countries should limit further increases, he said.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Europe's third-largest insurer said on Tuesday the group had not received any notification regarding reports of a tax probe in Germany

ERG

Two top executives at Italian energy company Erg are under investigation in a probe into suspected tax fraud at Italy's No. 3 petrol service station operator TotalErg, Erg said on Tuesday confirming media reports.

TELECOM ITALIA

Tellecom Italia is not carrying out any formal or informal process at the moment to sell its Brazilian affiliate TIM Participacoes, TIM's Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said. * The board of the telecoms group will meet on Thursday afternoon to provide further clarifications on the deal with Telefonica to market regulator Consob, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources. Telecom's answer is expected to arrive on Friday morning. Consob meets on Wednesday to examine the initial clarifications on the matter Telecom provided.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender's big shareholder, a charitable foundation, is ready to sell part of or its entire stake in the bank before a shareholders meeting due end of December to not have to vote on a planned capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Another shareholder Unicoop Firenze does not plan to participate in the cash call and already reduced its stake in the lender to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent, the paper said.

FIAT

The carmaker's top management meets trade unions on Wednesday. * CEO Sergio Marchionne is quoted as saying in La Stampa that excellent car sales figures from its Chrysler unit in November bears no significance on the valuation for the stake in the U.S. group Fiat seeks to buy out.

ALITALIA

Ryanair has not offered to take part in Italian airline Alitalia's poorly received 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase, the chief executive of the Irish budget carrier said on Tuesday. * Qatar Airways has no interest in buying loss-making Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Morena Bronzetti, Qatar Airways' director for Italy, Switzerland and Malta, as saying.

BANCA CARIGE

Paolo Momigliano has been proposed as the new chairman of Carige Foundation along with a new board, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCO POPOLARE

The bank has made contact with five potential bidders for a portfolio of non-performing loans of more than 1 billion euros, the MF said.

* SORGENIA

The Italian energy company, controlled by family De Benedetti's holding company CIR, has asked banks for a "stand still" of six months on its debt as it finalises a new business plan, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ENEL

The energy group is finalising the sale of its entire gas network operations to F2i in a deal valued at 200 million euros, the MF said.

SAVINO DEL BENE

Freight forwarding company closes order books for IPO (started on Nov. 18).

