POLITICS

Italy's electoral law is unconstitutional, its top court ruled on Wednesday, piling pressure on political parties to reform a system blamed for creating parliamentary deadlock.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that Spain's Telefonica SA must exit its direct and indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.

An activist shareholder campaign to reform Telecom Italia won traction on Wednesday as influential proxy adviser ISS recommended institutional investors back a proposal to remove the company board at a meeting on Dec. 20.

The company's board meets on Thursday with report from legal adviser on Brazil.

* CARIGE

The troubled Italian lender will not reimburse a 2013 convertible bond coming due on Thursday as the Bank of Italy denied its authorisation. The notes will continue to bear interest as the bank keeps seeking the regulator's go-ahead.

* INSURERS

Moody's outlook on Italy's life insurance market remains negative as low savings rate and high unemployment are expected to curb sales and profitability over the next 18 months, the rating agency said on Thursday.

The outlook for the property and casualty insurance market is stable, supported by falling motor claims frequency that pushed profitability to a peak in 2013, it said.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group and its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni reiterated on Wednesday they had played no part at all in alleged corruption in Algeria.

Iran on Wednesday named seven Western oil companies it wants back in its vast oil and gas fields if international sanctions are lifted and said it would outline investment terms in April next year. They include Eni.

Egypt promised on Wednesday to pay $1.5 billion of the $6 billion it says it owes foreign oil companies, aiming to restore investor confidence in an economy damaged by nearly three years of political turmoil.

GENERALI

The Italian insurer said on Wednesday that shareholders of Generali Deutschland Holding had approved the squeeze out resolution it had requested.

BANCA VENETO, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Italy's Veneto Banca is planning to sell its controlling stake in Banca Intermobiliare as part of measures to strengthen the regional lender's capital base.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's leading shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi has hired lawyer Giorgio De Nova to seek an accord with creditor banks over its 350 million euro debt as an alternative to selling its MPS stake to pay it back, la Repubblica reported.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Debt restructuring firm Primus Partners is in pole-position to buy a 4-billion euro pool of non-performing loans the bank is aiming to sell in the first half of next year, MF said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO, BANCO DESIO

A deadline to submit binding offers for the small Italian lender put under special administration by the Bank of Italy expires at midday on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding that the only bidders would be Banco Desio and a group of local investors. Il Messaggero said a thid offer would come from Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

* BANKS

U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying on Thursday.

VERSACE

Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, one of the bidders for a minority stake in Versace, is willing to put in an offer valuing the whole fashion house at 1.1 billion euros, people familiar with the issue said.

GREENITALY1

Company operating in the green economy, holds news conference to present bourse listing (0900 GMT).

