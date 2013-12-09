The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would hold a buyback of government bonds on Dec. 10 and issue 5.5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction on Dec. 11.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends conference in Milan with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (0800 GMT).

Letta attends book presentation in Milan (1715 GMT).

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in the troubled Italian bank said it would only support the lender's planned January share issue if it is postponed to the second quarter of next year, throwing the operation into doubt.

The bank's board will meet this week to discuss the matter, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Banks in the consortium guaranteeing Monte Paschi's capital increase are unwilling to extend their commitment past a Jan. 31 deadline, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, adding Spain's Santander and BBVA as well as KBW and ING were ready to join in.

* BANCA ETRURIA

The small Italian lender said on Monday its board would meet this week to adopt the necessary measures following an inspection by the Bank of Italy. 

ENI

The oil group started closing the flow stations on a large Nigerian pipeline because of a fire, the company said on Sunday, in the latest blow to production in Africa's top oil exporter.

UNICREDIT, ERG RENEW

The bank is in preliminary talks to buy a minority stake in Erg Renew, a move that could help the renewables energy company develop its wind parks and photovoltaic businesses in Italy and Europe, il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without citing sources. UniCredit declined to comment.

TELECOM ITALIA, PRELIOS

The phone group is working with the real estate company on a plan to cut the costs of Telecom Italia's property portfolio to be presented at a board meeting later this month, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday. * A three-way split of TIM Brasil among Telefonica's Vivo and rivals America Movil and Oi may be a way for the Spanish group to keep control of Telecom Italia and comply with Brazilian antitrust recommendations, the Wall Street Journal said.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Veneto Banca's CEO Vincenzo Consoli told Milano Finanza on Saturday he aimed to close the sale of BIM by June, adding a successful sale coupled with a planned mandatory bond conversion would fill the bank's capital needs. He said there would be more provisions in the lender's 2013 accounts, the size of which hinged on a planned sale of non-performing loans.

DIASORIN

The medical diagnostics company is considering entering the autoimmune business, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in its Sunday's Letter to the investor. The company sees 2013 revenue up 2-4 percent at constant exchange rates with flat core earnings.

* EDISON

The utility plans to merge in a new company its 490-megawatt wind power assets with those of EDF Italia with a view to acquire smaller businesses in the sector and attract investments from infrastructure funds, la Repubblica A&F reported, adding adviser Lazard was at work on the plan.

AUTOGRILL, WORLD DUTY FREE

Italian corporate holding company Edizione is looking for one or two partners for the companies it controls, senior Edizione executive Gianni Mion said in an interview with Corriere Economia. Edizione, owned by Italy's Benetton family, holds majority stakes in Autogrill and WDF.

ALITALIA

Italian businessman Antonio Percassi said on Saturday he would subscribe to troubled airline's capital increase for 15 million euros ($21 million) through his Odissea holding company.

* PRIVATISATIONS

The CEO of Italian rail company FS told A&F on Monday that the group would soon be ready to put up for sale the commercial assets of its train station unit Grandi Stazioni.

Carlyle is interested in the companies Italy's government is looking to privatise or sell, though not Italy's postal service or railways operator, the private equity group's European head Marco de Benedetti told Corriere Economia. He said Carlyle would keep its Italian team even as other foreign funds were leaving the country, because he sees opportunities among mechanical and services companies.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy releases October data on bank deposits and Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

LUXURY

Consultancy firm Pambianco holds news conference to present report on top luxury fashion and home design companies that meet requirements for potential listings (1000 GMT)

FALCK RENEWABLES

Presents business plan and partnership with Pension Danmark (1000 GMT).

SAVE

Trades ex-dividend following commitment to pay special dividend of 1.92359 euro per share.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

