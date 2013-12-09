The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would hold a buyback
of government bonds on Dec. 10 and issue 5.5 billion euros of
12-month Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction on Dec.
11.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends conference in Milan with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (0800 GMT).
Letta attends book presentation in Milan (1715 GMT).
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The top investor in the troubled Italian bank said it would
only support the lender's planned January share issue if it is
postponed to the second quarter of next year, throwing the
operation into doubt.
The bank's board will meet this week to discuss the matter,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
Banks in the consortium guaranteeing Monte Paschi's capital
increase are unwilling to extend their commitment past a Jan. 31
deadline, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, adding Spain's
Santander and BBVA as well as KBW and ING
were ready to join in.
* BANCA ETRURIA
The small Italian lender said on Monday its board would meet
this week to adopt the necessary measures following an
inspection by the Bank of Italy.
ENI
The oil group started closing the flow stations on a large
Nigerian pipeline because of a fire, the company said on Sunday,
in the latest blow to production in Africa's top oil exporter.
UNICREDIT, ERG RENEW
The bank is in preliminary talks to buy a minority stake in
Erg Renew, a move that could help the renewables energy company
develop its wind parks and photovoltaic businesses in Italy and
Europe, il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without citing sources.
UniCredit declined to comment.
TELECOM ITALIA, PRELIOS
The phone group is working with the real estate company on a
plan to cut the costs of Telecom Italia's property portfolio to
be presented at a board meeting later this month, Corriere della
Sera reported on Sunday.
* A three-way split of TIM Brasil among
Telefonica's Vivo and rivals America Movil and Oi may be a way
for the Spanish group to keep control of Telecom Italia and
comply with Brazilian antitrust recommendations, the Wall Street
Journal said.
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Veneto Banca's CEO Vincenzo Consoli told Milano Finanza on
Saturday he aimed to close the sale of BIM by June, adding a
successful sale coupled with a planned mandatory bond conversion
would fill the bank's capital needs. He said there would be more
provisions in the lender's 2013 accounts, the size of which
hinged on a planned sale of non-performing loans.
DIASORIN
The medical diagnostics company is considering entering the
autoimmune business, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in its Sunday's Letter
to the investor. The company sees 2013 revenue up 2-4 percent at
constant exchange rates with flat core earnings.
* EDISON
The utility plans to merge in a new company its 490-megawatt
wind power assets with those of EDF Italia with a view to
acquire smaller businesses in the sector and attract investments
from infrastructure funds, la Repubblica A&F reported,
adding adviser Lazard was at work on the plan.
AUTOGRILL, WORLD DUTY FREE
Italian corporate holding company Edizione is looking for
one or two partners for the companies it controls, senior
Edizione executive Gianni Mion said in an interview with
Corriere Economia. Edizione, owned by Italy's Benetton family,
holds majority stakes in Autogrill and WDF.
ALITALIA
Italian businessman Antonio Percassi said on Saturday he
would subscribe to troubled airline's capital increase for 15
million euros ($21 million) through his Odissea holding company.
* PRIVATISATIONS
The CEO of Italian rail company FS told A&F on Monday that
the group would soon be ready to put up for sale the commercial
assets of its train station unit Grandi Stazioni.
Carlyle is interested in the companies Italy's
government is looking to privatise or sell, though not Italy's
postal service or railways operator, the private equity group's
European head Marco de Benedetti told Corriere Economia. He said
Carlyle would keep its Italian team even as other foreign funds
were leaving the country, because he sees opportunities among
mechanical and services companies.
BANKS
The Bank of Italy releases October data on bank deposits and
Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
LUXURY
Consultancy firm Pambianco holds news conference to present
report on top luxury fashion and home design companies that meet
requirements for potential listings (1000 GMT)
FALCK RENEWABLES
Presents business plan and partnership with Pension Danmark
(1000 GMT).
SAVE
Trades ex-dividend following commitment to pay special
dividend of 1.92359 euro per share.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars per share as
quarterly dividend.
