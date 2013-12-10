The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The new head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party Matteo
Renzi said on Monday he would work with Prime Minister Enrico
Letta to pass reforms, dismissing suggestions he could seek to
provoke a snap election and lead a new government himself.
ECONOMY
ISTAT presents October industrial output data (0900 GMT) and
final Q3 GDP (1000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury offers to buy back CCTs maturing on Dec. 1, 2014;
BTPs maturing on March 1, 2015; BTPS maturing on April 15, 2015;
CCTs maturing on Sept. 1, 2015; BTPEIs maturing on Sept. 15,
2017.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected
to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a three-billion
euro capital increase as its top shareholder raises pressure to
delay the issue, sources said on Monday.
The proposal by the Monte Paschi Foundation to postpone the
capital increase until the second quarter could be included in
the agenda for the December shareholder meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola are
ready to resign if the timing of the cash call is pushed out,
the paper added.
Il Messaggero said the foundation's proposal for a delay in
the cash call will be rejected by the bank's board at a meeting
scheduled for Thursday this week.
TELECOM ITALIA
Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has not ruled out the
possible division of wireless carrier TIM Participações SA
into units to be bought up by local rivals, a
government source familiar with the agency's reasoning told
Reuters on Monday.
Spanish group Telefonica has not yet decided what
to do about a Brazilian competition ruling that it should
withdraw from having an indirect interest in Brazilian mobile
company TIM Participacoes or seek a new partner for its rival,
Telefonica Brasil's Vivo.
FINMECCANICA
Former Defense Minister Giampaolo di Paola has been
appointed adviser for international strategy at the firm, Il
Sole 24 Ore said, and he may eventually become the company's
chairman. CEO of unit Ansaldo STS, Sergio De Luca,
should be named director general of Finmeccanica, various papers
said. Stefano Siragusa has been proposed as the head of Ansaldo
STS, Il Messaggero added.
CARIGE
The economy minister has written to the newly-appointed
president of the foundation that owns 46.66 percent of the
Genoa-based bank urging it to cut its holding, MF reported
citing Sunday's local edition of la Repubblica.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Two binding offers have been submitted for the lender put
under special admnistration by the Bank of Italy, the
commissioners running the bank said in a note on Monday. The
offers came from Banco Desio e della Brianza and
Clitumnus, a consortium of local investors.
ENI
CEO Paolo Scaroni met on Monday with the Congo Republic
President Denis Sassou-Nguesso to discuss the Italian oil
group's exploration activities in the country.
ALITALIA
The carrier presents its revised industrial plan to trade
unions (1700 GMT).
Various papers said the plan could include 1,900 job cuts,
and cost savings of 350 million euros. Previously, sources have
said Alitalia could cut up to 2,600 staff as it seeks to return
to profitability.
The addition of five new long-haul planes to the airline's
fleet, planned for 2014, could be postponed, la Repubblica said.
Talks with Etihad Airways as a possible new partner for Alitalia
are at an advanced stage, the paper added.
The deadline to invest in the yet unsubscribed shares in
Alitalia's capital increase expires on Tuesday.
FIAT
The company and the FIOM union will tomorrow sign an
agreement on union representation, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The carmaker plans investments of 9 billion euros in new
models as it seeks to relaunch its European businesses and break
even by 2016, various papers said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................